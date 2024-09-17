Being a romantic is one thing but romanticising literally everything is a little illogical. Now, you’d say romance doesn’t need logic. Fair. But sometimes, by romanticising something we overlook its apparent flaws. Like, being in a relationship is a great feeling but staying just because it’s easy and familiar, no matter how toxic it might be is alarming. Or, the feeling of being lonely.

There are some people who even find death romantic, and that’s abysmal. We see it when famous people die and all their fans can think of is taking clips from the cremation grounds and making viral reels out of it with romantic songs.

This is also what people have been discussing on X, of late. They’re calling out things that are not romantic, but in fact, horrible. Take a look –

A romantic approach to life is cool, but being delusional about it is not. We’re no one to tell you what is right and what is wrong but we cannot be romanticising someone’s pain, we cannot be overlooking someone’s context because there’s some emotion you find in there. What’s problematic is problematic and not romantic.