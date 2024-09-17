Being a romantic is one thing but romanticising literally everything is a little illogical. Now, you’d say romance doesn’t need logic. Fair. But sometimes, by romanticising something we overlook its apparent flaws. Like, being in a relationship is a great feeling but staying just because it’s easy and familiar, no matter how toxic it might be is alarming. Or, the feeling of being lonely.

There are some people who even find death romantic, and that’s abysmal. We see it when famous people die and all their fans can think of is taking clips from the cremation grounds and making viral reels out of it with romantic songs.

This is also what people have been discussing on X, of late. They’re calling out things that are not romantic, but in fact, horrible. Take a look –

Pretending you’re with a good man when you know he’s cheating on you https://t.co/vprGxFVFMs — A. B., Esq. (@ivyleague1908) September 11, 2024

I thought pregnancy was so fun, beautiful, cute and sexy tbh. https://t.co/hz7rtRR9yn — I GET EVERYTHING I WANT ✨ (@imanifesteditxo) September 11, 2024

The desire to be obsessed over. People who have experienced obsession, always have terrifying stories to tell. There’s nothing cute or romantic about being the object of someone’s obsession. https://t.co/hwaV3Q1v22 — The Dedoyin Ajayi (@dedoyinajayi) September 9, 2024

Intense passionate love that comes with fighting, manipulation and jealousy. It actually is emotional abuse. https://t.co/peEmmtdw5y — tony (@MisterTogether) September 10, 2024

Stalking. Bc y’all use the term colloquially to mean “an attentive partner” but anybody who’s actually been stalked before can tell you it’s unsettling and often ends violently. https://t.co/r0MQUv9BVV — Dread (@Dreadful4Tymes) September 12, 2024

Struggling without help. Making it on your own. https://t.co/KTJUsmUgiF — nope (@PrinceHAK33M) September 13, 2024

Being a single working girl living alone in the big city https://t.co/VtnhsqE0h2 — mrs. bendell werry (@bebookled) September 9, 2024

Making kids from 16-19 years old decide their entire life https://t.co/BHzMJxmTOF — Ben 🇦🇺 (@utdbenV1) September 11, 2024

Herogiri in Bollywood -specially Stalking [and songs are used for normalization]https://t.co/AWaEgpf86l https://t.co/THH8XzKboG — Pavan Jha (@p1j) September 10, 2024

Beating children to teach them responsibility. https://t.co/F9lDRvLaUf — MrsBundrige (@MrsBundrige) September 14, 2024

Childhood poverty.



Let me explain. Sentiments like, "We did not even have proper food to eat. Now I have everything. But I was happier when we were facing poverty and eviction." https://t.co/DtckqJDGHd — Pradeeban (@pradeeban) September 13, 2024

A romantic approach to life is cool, but being delusional about it is not. We’re no one to tell you what is right and what is wrong but we cannot be romanticising someone’s pain, we cannot be overlooking someone’s context because there’s some emotion you find in there. What’s problematic is problematic and not romantic.