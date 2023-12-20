The sad thing about patriarchy is that although it places men and certain women at an advantage, no one is exempt from its negative effects. Everyone suffers because of patriarchy, even the men who have a level of privilege because of it. It blocks men from expressing themselves emotionally, they’re discouraged from showing their softer, more vulnerable side because according to the regressive system, ‘Boys don’t cry.’ Naturally, such conditioning can have adverse effects on a person’s mental health.

Credit: Giphy

Not being able to express oneself emotionally, and not being able to develop emotional intelligence definitely impacts how a person shows up in relationships and their understanding of intimacy. So, that’s probably why a lot of men have trouble opening up, even in platonic relationships. These tweets by @nothanksalex about how patriarchy has harmed men and how they exist emotionally, specifically in relationships are proof of how the system is hurting all of us.

And here is how others responded to the post. Some of the comments are unfortunate to read though. We hope to reach a place where everyone feels loved, seen, heard, valued, and respected. But it will take a lot of effort, and that too from everyone, not just women.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve gotta stop denying how corrosive patriarchy is.