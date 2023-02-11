We debate against the reservation system, deny the existence of casteism, and then go around flouting our privilege, making tone-deaf jokes emanating from bigotry. A deeply casteist skit by the students of Jain (Deemed-to-be) University, Bengaluru, is drawing outrage from Dalit organisations for using casteist remarks and employing a satiric tone while referring to Dalits.

#Casteism Jain University Bangaluru insulted Babasaheb. The skit they performed on February 4 showcased a man from a lowered caste background trying to date an upper-caste woman. The makers turned BR Ambedkar into 'Beer Ambedkar' and used several other problematic phrases….. pic.twitter.com/Q147vR3k4q — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) February 10, 2023

The skit was part of an event called ‘Mad Ads’ at the college fest. It was enacted by ‘The Delroys Boys’, the theatre group of the Centre of Management Studies of the University. The skit contained several objectionable phrases, like BEER-Ambedkar and THE-LIT. The makers also portrayed various instances of discrimination against the members of minority communities for the sake of humour.

A member of Vanchit Bahujan Yuva Aaghadi lodged a complaint before the Superindentent of Police, Maharashtra, reported The News Minute. An online petition has also been published at Jhatkaa.org.

“It’s unacceptable that the script for the performance went through multiple rounds of approval before being enacted on stage,” reads the petition. The petitioiners have called the skit “incredibly casteist and insensitive skit .”

People have also taken to social media to condemn the skit.

It's disgusting to find comic relief at the expense of Dalit community!! Appalling how the skit got approved in the first place!! https://t.co/7FYoLy46Go — Priya (@prikoushik) February 10, 2023

Very disturbing how the audience finds this extremely casteist and hateful play funny. Whoever approved of this, the people on stage, and those in the audience hooting and cheering them on should all be ashamed of themselves. https://t.co/hWbh0yj7VS — Udbhavi (she/her) (@bhavibee) February 10, 2023

What a hypocrisy @JainDeemedtbUnv!

On one hand you talk about "right to education", and on the other hand you have the audacity to violate "right to dignity" ?! Punitive action must be taken against your students and administration for enabling casteism. https://t.co/5DZu8DaNk2 — Neelam Sumbrui (@neelamsumbrui) February 10, 2023

Every fcuking person responsible for this should be arrested for degrading the marginalized community. https://t.co/3th8rapZfu — SK. (@yeskaeyy) February 10, 2023