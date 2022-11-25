Welcome to our dystopian society where uncles and aunties gather in crowds to moral-police women & girls by voicing their misogynistic and patriarchal mindsets.

“A girl wearing short clothes is like a rape waiting to happen.”

“A woman hanging out with a guy friend at night is problematic.”

“She was asking for it.”

“Yes, what the guy did was horrific, but the girl wasn’t ‘decent’ either.”

I can go on and on, but you know, as much as I, the discourse our society has followed since time immemorial. You see, in our world, the problem always lies in a woman who cannot do the bare minimum to be safe cos being predatory is instinctive to men. The onus of ‘morally right’ behaviour is on women if they wish to remain safe.

And morally right is basically everything that is meant to curb her freedom, her right to be. Cos they won’t teach men to lower their gaze, but scream in lengths about how women should behave, what they should wear, what time they should come home if they don’t wanna be objectified.

In the latest addition to the problem lies with a woman, we have a tweet from a man sexualising school girls with his curiosity about the length of their skirts.

Just a curiosity…Please don’t mind.



What is the point of wearing such short dresses in school?



Do girls become more intelligent by wearing short dresses? pic.twitter.com/GlQ4aObO74 — Ayurveda Monk, The Dr. 🩺🧘‍♂️🍀 (@AyurvedaMonk) November 22, 2022

Before he could say, ‘school mein ye sab karne thodi na bhejte hain hum apni betiyon ko,’ Twitter called him out. ‘Uncle, YOU’RE THE PROBLEM!’

I have a 3-year-old daughter and I want her to wear whatever she wants to wear. No, no one has the right to harass any girl on her choices. If you can’t raise civil sons muzzle them up. Period #cloths #Herbodyherchoice #Pevert https://t.co/59aZC38yZR — Sana (@farooquisana) November 25, 2022

Just a curiosity… please don’t mind.



Why do men have to be so creepy with kids?



Do they think it makes men look intelligent by passing creepy comments? https://t.co/H23msL4gxh — pinkpaisley پنک پیسلی (@pinkpaisley3) November 25, 2022

You're not curious. You're a pervert! https://t.co/2dAsInk5Db — Shaheena Attarwala شاہینہ (@RuthlessUx) November 25, 2022

8k likes on a pedo post. Why is a grown man saving the pics of school going girls in his phone? How is whatever they wear to school any of his business? https://t.co/3B1JKmDx1C — मेलनकली (@saucetamatar) November 25, 2022

When will men stop telling women how to dress? When they wear a hijab there's a problem, when they were a skirt there's a problem. How about you leave it to the women? Lower your gaze and keep it moving. https://t.co/1W2qt3tghR — Sammy (@S_ammerz) November 25, 2022

Promotes pseudoscience AND misogyny

Well done! https://t.co/Iza6oHm26y — Dr. Jonathan Fernandez 🇮🇳👨‍⚕️⚕️ (@just1doctorwala) November 25, 2022

Even the boy is wearing shorts dont you have problem with that… sick mind. https://t.co/VMPZ425L7B — jagadeesh (@JagadeeshChow3) November 24, 2022

Please don’t mind, what is the point of being a monk, a doctor when you look at the length of girls dress and not their achievement.



Did you ask the same question to the guy standing in shorts?



PS – you seems foolish by asking this dumb question. Not intelligent at all. Duh! https://t.co/thhb7LgNiJ — Parul Khera (@Parul_Khera) November 23, 2022

Stick to pseudoscience, instead of policing what women/girls wear. Why is it that you left out the boy who is wearing shorts in the image? Or is it the boys will be boys misogyny BS messaging that you wish to propagate? https://t.co/4n9mJEwNc3 — Docblu 🇮🇳🧑‍⚕️🏳️‍🌈 (@docblu4change) November 25, 2022

Women get cat-called, objectified, and eve-teased regardless of any and every ‘conditions’ one assumes exist.

Just a curicity.. do the schoolgirls wearing long and full body covering dress not face eve-teasing? Or they don't get into love affairs? Or this is the only guarantee or certificate of character?

Just asking.. please do not mind. https://t.co/KPjwHOsGtS — यायावर (@tumra_) November 23, 2022

Tell me you're a pedo without telling me you are one. https://t.co/0vRAN29C4P — ahsni (@reveristsadboii) November 23, 2022

Reason why i stay away from Ayurveda doctors and monks !!! https://t.co/MEq5LUVMD6 — Chida Murthy (@chidamn) November 24, 2022

The monk who sold his brain https://t.co/evzhf99lcZ — Devika Sharma 🦋 (@Devi_ka_prasad) November 23, 2022

We live in a pedophilic world.

The society hates women, and I wonder how many stake holders does a woman's body have? In this case, a literal child. https://t.co/mYRPWKRs1Y — vitamindee (@scandal_jenner) November 25, 2022

How and what makes men think they can dictate what women should and should not wear? Seriously, what is this effing logic? Let them be!