The systemic racism Northeastern Indians face in our country is appalling. Not only do such instances tell us about the racist elements in our society, but also expose our intolerance of anything and anyone that LOOKS remotely dissimilar to us. It’s common knowledge that many mainland Indians bracket Northeasterners as Chinese people & their physical appearance becomes the most prominent factor in the discrimination they face. But people also dehumanise them with stereotypical assumptions about their lifestyle, and it’s deeply problematic.

These days desis are exuding their inherent prejudices at the ongoing Surajkund Mela in Faridabad, Haryana. A video of a woman from Nagaland is going viral on Twitter. She is seen expressing the blatant racist outlook of visitors there.

She expresses her frustration with the kind of questions being posed to her. Visitors ask whether Naga people eat snakes or dogs or if wheat or lentils are even available there instead of enquiring about her stall or the culture in Nagaland.

“Bohot bura laga sir, mujhe jaane ka mann kar raha hai abhi toh,” she added.

Have a look at the shocking video clip by Voice of Faridabad, shared by @Hillsnaga on Twitter.

This year the 36th edition of the Surajkund Mela continued till February 9 at Surajkund in Faridabad, Haryana.



Video via Voice of Faridabad pic.twitter.com/6Nl7a59aic — Naga Hills (@Hillsnaga) February 11, 2023

Surajkund Mela is organized every year to showcase the rich cultural diversity of India through handicrafts and handlooms. Each year, thousands of people from India and around the world visit the mela. This year’s theme is about celebrating the unique diversity of India’s Ashtalakshmi- the Northeast. Yet, it is saddening to learn about the alienation that Northeast Indians are being made to feel.

People on Twitter are calling out — and rightly so —the plain ignorance of the visitors. Take a look.

Nagaland is one of the most beautiful States I have visited and the people are so warm and welcoming.

Such deeply engrained biases, about North East, about Bihar, certain religions is all pathetic! #Diversity is the strength of India.. lest we forget. https://t.co/BuktbJitHM — Shamina Shafiq (@shaminaaaa) February 13, 2023

This shows how diversity is being decried and trampled upon. For us from North East this struggle for acceptance of our unique culture has intensified in the last few years. https://t.co/Vjaz8e4Vde — Bobbeeta Sharma (@bobbeeta_sharma) February 12, 2023

It's not limited to the northeast, people from the north usually called every one from the south as madrassi.



In both south & north, people from Bihar got a bad reputation.



Most of India doesn't know about northeast.



Ignorance ignorance https://t.co/2rS0dWb8tv — Zakir Ranganathan (@Zakirranga) February 13, 2023

We're so discriminatory, so racist that we don't spare even our own fellow Indians.



Sad state of affairs. https://t.co/i0afcfEO4R — Aniket 🇮🇳 (@aSoulRebellion) February 13, 2023

People who ask these questions clearly know they are offensive questions. But they do it anyway coz they enjoy racism ! https://t.co/9yLJxP0Gji — North East Blog (@northeastblog) February 12, 2023

WORD.

So horrible the deep rooted racial biases we have. And don’t be in a rush to tell me this doesn’t exist just like casteism also apparently doesn’t. Our education system including what children learn at home needs to make us better human beings, not just literate professionals. https://t.co/Ho6aswoDw4 — Smita Sharma (@Smita_Sharma) February 12, 2023

Discriminating someone for looking different than the lot literally says how you're scarred to come out of your cocoons and embrace uncommonness. If not for all the tribals, our country's sports standards would been ultimate dogshit. Respect them. They would beat the shit out you https://t.co/K56W1VJ8vj — Aryaman (@eywhatever) February 13, 2023

Racial discrimination is like a disease for few people in India. Some people can't change their mindset. All i want to say is 'Don't ever do this'



Educate yourself. Know cultures. Know traditions other than yours and respect everyone. We are one#IndiaIsOne 🇮🇳#SurajkundMela2023 https://t.co/Em2d6tKfmq — Alok Ranjan (@adv_alok_ranjan) February 13, 2023

We REALLY need to reflect upon what we’re teaching kids in our society. What use are accolades when you lack basic human decency? Tolerance, compassion, and empathy are virtues that can never be emphasised enough. Fun fact: There’s a world beyond our cocoon where people with appearances, identities, cultures, and belief systems different from ours exist, and we gotta RESPECT that.

FYI: Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, and Sikkim form Northeastern India. INDIA. Okay?