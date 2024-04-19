‘The world is on fire,’ says X user @f_ckinbored while replying to a tweet asking people why our generation is so unhappy. Not only is the current generation battling rising expenses but we’re also experiencing a massive loneliness epidemic. So we’re lacking both compassion and money. Not to mention, we’ve all recently experienced a pandemic and are chronically online, which has left a lasting impact on most of our health (physical, emotional and mental). But (here’s the but), haven’t previous generations faced their fair share of obstacles?

The previous generations have also faced some terrible things such as lack of employment, economic reforms of 1991, and the first technological spike (where landline phones and televisions became increasingly popular), which we can only imagine must’ve been incredibly tough to adjust to and deal with. So, why is it that the current generation feels so heartbroken and isolated in its experiences? Well, maybe we can find some insight in these comments on the question we mentioned above. Here’s the original post:

But honestly why is our generation so unhappy??? — ℒ (@lowkyhrt) April 18, 2024

And here’s how people have responded to the post:

-Salaries don’t match cost of living

-Education doesn’t guarantee you a job

-EVERYTHING is so damn expensive https://t.co/o5pGEu76mt — Hadriel🧸 (@Hadriel_szn) April 18, 2024

Unrealistic expectations seen on social media https://t.co/1ZxR9Ue4BW — Daughter of Dionysus Bacchus (@KitanBelles) April 18, 2024

Lack of contentment.

High expectations put upon ourselves which are beyond our level

Hatred within ourselves https://t.co/LojVufazTR — B 🇵🇸 (@Bilaal_Teebash) April 18, 2024

because we did everything we were “supposed to do” and still ended up with nothing. https://t.co/71PLnpvdxT — billie jean’s granddaughter. (@briannepatrice_) April 19, 2024

Cost of living keeps going up , but salaries are not going up. People are drowning in bills and living hand to mouth. https://t.co/10P1Utv0hX — Ma’Dlamini 🤍✨ (@I_am_Bucie) April 18, 2024

Society is absolutely positively certified trash, generally speaking https://t.co/Iw8jVT6K6u — Imani Anansa (@afro_rriquena) April 18, 2024

Everything feels temporary or disingenuous https://t.co/1VeczmkMOQ — J (@jxylaalexandra) April 19, 2024

We re working so hard with nothing. To show for it https://t.co/euPgCx6BpL — SERIAL ENTERPRENUER (@Haduney) April 18, 2024

is there a truly happy generation? https://t.co/zDeHzJpjv5 — you love leeyo (@youloveleona) April 18, 2024

.We were lied to about the standards of life through our whole childhood



Housing market? Fucked

Job market? Fucked

Pay rates? Fucked

Health care? Fucked

Gas prices? Fucked

Government integrity? Fucked https://t.co/OnQxZDJLxT — Typical Joe (@3SkullJoe) April 19, 2024

The world is burning.

None of us are allowed to make impactful choices cause were "too young"



Living expense is too high, pay is too low. Work hours want overtime for less and we are threatened with AI to take the few things we have left. https://t.co/edrJwVFbLk — DrHives (@DrHives) April 19, 2024

– Relationships nuh mek nuh sense

– Inflation rising by the minute

– Temperatures rising by the day

– Every day is a possible world war 3 scenario

– Not even on some greedy shit but no matter how much money we make it'll probably never be enough… https://t.co/jSNWNofbxY pic.twitter.com/Yhba1tD5Sz — ❤️‍🔥⚡🇯🇲🦦 (@cheftymoi) April 18, 2024

We’re living through inflation, 4 years of COVID, a housing market crisis, and not too many ppl address their mental health. Our parents told us growing up to live your dreams and shoot for the stars … but it ain’t lookin like that anymore 😬 — ً (@MacDaddyCJ) April 18, 2024

Unemployment — M A J U T A💮 (@Nande_Lis) April 18, 2024

Because they're not satisfied with and grateful for the things they have — Kyo (@Yuuji_o0) April 18, 2024

Can't find the love and community we were told existed. Friends are saying you can't open to them or ask them for help with anything. The dating scene is ass because people refuse to go to therapy or do any kind of self reflection. The world is on fire. — 🖕🏾 (@f_ckinbored) April 19, 2024

Every generation grows up facing unique challenges, both economically and emotionally and though I recognize that the hardships we’re currently facing as a generation are also difficult, is this more about feeling a sense of youth-related-doom or about times being incredibly rough right now? Personally, a little voice inside me says it’s a little bit of both.