Many of us, as we rightly should, donate clothes to needy ones. Like casuals, uniforms, merchandise, or anything in good condition that we may not wear again; but would be very useful for somebody else. It’s truly an act of kindness unless you think being privileged makes you superior in any way.

Apparently, a retired air marshal shared a picture of a poor man, wearing a defence blazer, holding a tray of drinks. He joked that people should, at least, take off buttons and pockets before donating such uniforms.

His ‘joke’ didn’t land well since he even shared a picture of the man looking straight into the camera blankly. It came across as a tasteless take on the man’s condition. Twitter users called him out for this.

Here’s a reminder that mocking somebody’s condition is not funny.