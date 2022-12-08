Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the history of cricket. Twitter has reminded us of Kohli’s initial days, when he was selected in the Indian Under-19 team in 2006.

A rare video of India’s former cricket captain, Virat Kohli from his U-19 tour in Pakistan has gone viral on Twitter. And it’s definitely a treat to watch.

The clip posted by a Twitter user, @GemsOfCricket, shows Kohli casually hanging out while other players are busy shopping in a market area of Pakistan. In another sequence, he is also flaunting spikes hairstyle which was quite in trend back then. The clip also features Kohli and others having a buffet together.

Α rare video of King Kohli from U-19 tour in Pakistan

A few netizens also noticed cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Piyush Chawla in the clip.

What a rare gem it is. Thank you Twitter for bringing this clip into our lives.