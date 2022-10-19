France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the trophy at the 66th annual ceremony of Ballon d’Or on Monday, an award function recognising the best footballers in the world. Reportedly, Benzema also became the first French to have won the award after former footballer Zinedine Zidane in 1998.

Karim Benzema holding the Ballon d’Or trophy. Image credits: Reuters

As Benzema won the Ballon d’Or, someone just created a thread on Twitter reminding everyone about the ‘glorious decade of French football’.

…the decade that witnessed several scandalous moments of the French footballers including Karim Benzema.

The thread posted by a Twitter user, @UpshotTowers features a winning moment of the striker on the Ballon d’Or stage. It reads, “Karim Benzema winning the Ballon d’Or caps off an incredibly weird, sexually charged, and occasionally glorious decade for French football.”

It further talks about the ‘most colourful moments’ of French football which includes Benzema blackmailing a teammate in 2015 over a sex tape and the 2013 Eric Abidal’s organ trafficking case.

Check out the thread here:

Karim Benzema winning the Ballon d'Or caps off an incredibly weird, sexually charged, and occasionally glorious decade for French football.



From blackmail to organ harvesting, here's a recap of the most colourful moments in Les Bleus' sinister sexual psychodrama… pic.twitter.com/UgKkTbNI2J — The Upshot (@UpshotTowers) October 18, 2022

Eric Abidal’s organ trafficking case in 2013

2013: Eric Abidal makes a triumphant return to football after a liver transplant.



He claimed the organ was his cousin's, but Barcelona president Sandro Rossell is taped discussing "the purchase of an illegal liver".



Abidal is now under investigation for organ trafficking. pic.twitter.com/psCl0tzdIh — The Upshot (@UpshotTowers) October 18, 2022

Karim Benzema and Franck Ribery’s underage prostitute case in 2014

2014: Karim Benzema and Franck Ribery go on trial accused of shagging underage prostitute Zahia Behar.



Apparently she was flown to Munich as a "birthday present" for Ribery.



They're later acquitted after denying they knew her age, but she becomes a national celebrity. pic.twitter.com/8hVuVTLJXV — The Upshot (@UpshotTowers) October 18, 2022

Benzema blackmailing a teammate Mathieu Valbuena over sex tape in 2015

2015: At a France training camp, Benzema slips into the room of teammate Mathieu Valbuena to urge him to pay off a group of his mates, who have got hold of the winger's sex tape.



"Be careful Mathieu. They are big, big thugs," he warns.



Benzema is later convicted of blackmail. pic.twitter.com/NxEm85vldT — The Upshot (@UpshotTowers) October 18, 2022

Here are some more moments to recall:

2016: A star-studded French team lose the Euros final, in a game mildly disrupted by a swarm of moths.



Paul Pogba's brother claims the midfielder was to blame, having paid a witch doctor to summon a "plague of butterflies" to sabotage his opponents.



Hope he asked for a refund. pic.twitter.com/ZBpJySoqdL — The Upshot (@UpshotTowers) October 18, 2022

2018: In a brief hiatus from unbridled chaos, France lift the World Cup in Russia.



But while the Griezmann and co popped champagne, the next generation of talent were wetting their whistles… pic.twitter.com/cC7FLWWuij — The Upshot (@UpshotTowers) October 18, 2022

2021: A selfie video emerges from a France age group camp of Arsenal's William Saliba, in full team tracksuit, sat beside a naked man who's masturbating while watching something (porn) on his phone.



It's captioned "Saliba in the splashzone". pic.twitter.com/KyatXwVUE7 — The Upshot (@UpshotTowers) October 18, 2022

2021: PSG Women's star Kheira Hamraoui is attacked by a group of masked men, who batter her with iron bars, paying special attention to her legs.



Midfield rival Aminata Diallo takes her spot in the team, but is later charged with masterminding the assault. pic.twitter.com/Gt75jJnWjq — The Upshot (@UpshotTowers) October 18, 2022

In the aftermath of the attack, it emerges that Eric Abidal – now PSG sporting director, and fit as a fiddle thanks to his new liver – has been having a secret affair with Hamraoui.



The dirty dog is sacked by PSG, and his wife files for divorce. pic.twitter.com/nAKvTEdICz — The Upshot (@UpshotTowers) October 18, 2022

2021: A glorious decade is wrapped up with this bombshell from French hack Romain Molina. pic.twitter.com/fz9OH9uIX7 — The Upshot (@UpshotTowers) October 18, 2022

Here’s how Twitterati are reacting to it:

Aaah the usual scenes then. Some footballers doing some crazy stuff while others are doing criminal stuff and they are forgotten and hailed later for the hard work and what not https://t.co/a4YLCx4yMM — He who comes with the dawn (@2WeeditOut) October 19, 2022

This nation and their people man… 💀💀💀 https://t.co/F8saegafJZ — Bela (@WEIRDOLALA) October 19, 2022

The French are sucha doomed people at this point https://t.co/Flx48BQwKi — MehmeT (@CSKified) October 19, 2022

Wtf is happening in France https://t.co/3mEwIxU52p — fusbal barca (@brokelona) October 18, 2022

France seems to be most disgusting place to live ngl https://t.co/u6UhxLh5qw — MoSad🌪(Loan to PainFC) (@Messi__Verse) October 19, 2022

What a decade for French football! And they've missed so much too https://t.co/zSRfiXH7yw — 🦧 Murtøn (@almurton) October 18, 2022

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

I literally can’t stand the French. Corrupt as they come. If they ain’t rioting they’re doing some dodgy. https://t.co/27jKEw6eGK — Alistair Sharp (@AliSharp2001) October 18, 2022

Would love to see a documentary on this 😂 https://t.co/ZsTuE8ZOWL — leechristie (@leechristie1981) October 18, 2022