India introduced Ranchi-based cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2004 ODI tournament against Bangladesh and the rest is history. As the former captain completes 18 years of his international debut today, desis are reminiscing his contribution in the history of Indian cricket. Especially when Dhoni-led team won the second World Cup title, 28 years after the 1983 historic victory.

MS Dhoni. Source: Twitter

A video of legend MS Dhoni celebrating India’s win against Sri Lanka during the 2011 ICC World Cup has gone viral on Twitter.

A Twitter user, @mufaddal_vohra, shared the clip, originally posted by ICC, in which Dhoni can be seen smashing a six and lifting the trophy along with his team after the big win.

“MS Dhoni on this day 18 years ago, made his international debut. A career which started with a run out and ended with a run out, and in between numerous glories, dominance as a batter and a captain, 3 ICC trophies. A legend of the game!” the Twitter user wrote.

Watch the video here:

A legend of the game! pic.twitter.com/4giPrXI7og — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 23, 2022

Here’s how netizens are recalling Maahi days:

MSD=GOAT 🐐

Absolute Legend of the Game! https://t.co/8Gaq2l0y2y — Kushagra Sharma (@its__kush) December 23, 2022

still gives me goosebumps https://t.co/XAWTl9WRa1 — Chirag Ladha (@iamcladha) December 23, 2022

ONE OF THE BEST CAPTAIN AND A FINISHER WORLD HAD WITNESSED 🔥 https://t.co/YUSJpIbwh0 — Aditya Gupta🇮🇳 (@Aditya6531) December 23, 2022

Nurtured many young talents and made them future leaders

Thank You Thala ♥️✨ https://t.co/MO0UgsRB7C — Yash Ahuja (@yashahuja01) December 23, 2022

A career which inspired many 🖤. Constant ascendancy growth with fulfilling every indian cricket lover dreams in either way around and making the best phase and predomination of the team in whole journey. https://t.co/KdNHcnJTz1 — praveen yadavalli (@saipraveen_y) December 23, 2022

Salute to the real L.E.G.E.N.D #MSDhoni https://t.co/0ouPLkVJ1L — cricketoverse (DK⚡fan and MSD fan 🔥) (@MKOWSHIK7) December 23, 2022

The man who has rewritten the Indian cricket history. #MSDhoni𓃵 https://t.co/7kmS79m4Ff — ஓலைக்கணக்கன் (@Nattu_G) December 23, 2022

Undisputed GOAT🐐. Under him many raw talents turned into 💎 for ICT. Kohli – Rohit – Raina – Ashwin – Jadeja and many match winners. 👌🏻@wwasay @Rizzvi73 #MSDhoni𓃵 https://t.co/6zSK125LOt — cric guru 🇮🇳 (@bccicc) December 23, 2022

Apart from the 2011 World Cup win, MS Dhoni led India to victory in two other ICC tournaments including the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. In 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. He currently captains the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League.