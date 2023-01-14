Sania Mirza, the six-time Grand Slam winner and four-time Olympic champion, has announced her official retirement from tennis. Sania, who had begun her Grand Slam journey with the Australian Open back in 2005, got emotional while recalling her illustrious career.

Photo tweeted by Nigel D’Souza

Sania Mirza shared the ‘life update’ on social media and also revealed the reason behind her retirement.

“Thirty (yes, 30) years ago, a 6 year old girl from Nasr School in Hyderabad, walked on to a tennis court at Nizam Club with her young mom and fought the coach to let her learn how to play tennis as he thought that she was too little. The fight for our dreams began at 6,” Sania wrote on Friday while reminiscing her journey.

“I have tears in my eyes and goosebumps even as I type this,” she added.

After thanking her family, coaches, fans, and supporters, Sania further wrote, “…It’s been 20 years of being a professional athlete and 30 years of being a tennis player. It’s basically all I’ve known throughout my life. My Grand Slam journey started with the Australian Open back in 2005. So, it goes without saying that this would be the most perfect Grand Slam to end my career with.”

“…My son needs me more than ever now and I can’t wait to live a slightly quieter and calmer life while giving him more of my time than have been able to give so far. Like they say. Game. Set. Celebrate! Here’s to new beginnings,” Sania concluded.

Sania’s announcement has made whole of India overwhelmed.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan congratulated Sania for her “wonderful career”.

Congratulations on a wonderful career and for being such a role model to so many Indians. Good luck with the next phase. — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) January 14, 2023

What a privilege it was to see you play live so many times. 😞🥹❤️ — Rohan Shrestha (@RohanShrestha) January 14, 2023

Here’s how other netizens are reacting to the announcement of her official retirement.

It has been a joy watching you play all these decades. You were an inspiration to millions of girls to play tennis and pursue their dreams. All the best for future endeavors 👍!! https://t.co/unuLXindSJ — Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) January 14, 2023

You have been an inspiration for many youngsters. ❤️ https://t.co/dh5CBhQPEJ — Jay🧑‍💻 (@iambalabharathi) January 14, 2023

The first player who introduced me to Tennis even before Federer made me go crazy about it!! She’s been a true inspiration for so many! But as my fav superhero said Part of the journey is the end & here comes end of a wonderful career😢All the best Sania for whatever you do next https://t.co/g7IPJniPRH — Ishii (@Ilana6918) January 14, 2023

Outstanding and fearless. You have inspired many. https://t.co/8yywl7xFfd — Rajesh Kakkar (@joll60) January 14, 2023

One of the greatest athelete India has produced. Proud of your feets Sania. Lots of love & thank you. https://t.co/oqZLC0ZV9Z — Vidur Niti (@vidur_niti) January 14, 2023

It’s been a great ride for you.. Despite all the controversies u faced, no single doubt that u r an icon of Indian Tennis world.



All the best for new journey @MirzaSania https://t.co/c8fchwi3xU — JP (@Jhanu_JP) January 14, 2023

A name that no one will forget when people will talk about tennis in India. One of the greatest to have played this sport for India. You have been an amazing athlete throughout your career. Whatever you have for future may it be the way you want it to be. Good luck Sania ! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/AU8tsvXc2M — Viv (@VivianAFcc) January 14, 2023

A true champion in every regard. Trailblazing legend! https://t.co/fHYR0QDDlp — Vansh (@vanshv2k) January 14, 2023

Congratulations on a wonderful career Sania! You were a great source of inspiration to most of 90s kids, more so to woman who wanted to pursue sports in the country. https://t.co/EGVQzzoW2v — Praveen Reddy (@pra_v) January 13, 2023

Thank you for making every young girl believe that she could be a champion! We are proud of you. https://t.co/e3gT7uSKUW — Manasi Chadha (@beingmanasi) January 13, 2023

Happy retirement legend ☺️☺️Inspiration for our country and the whole world 🇮🇳 ❤️ https://t.co/pbnzQklLLv — Hashim (@HashimJanuhasan) January 13, 2023

A phenomenal career which lasted for more than 15 years…🙌



Winning 6 Grand Slams is not a mean feat,all the while when you hail from a country like India where Tennis isn't a celebrated sport…



Farewell to an Indian legend.🙂 https://t.co/6WKojuAyBA — shreyash (@shreyas49593773) January 13, 2023

Goosebumps… an icon, a legend, an absolute superstar who inspired lakhs of Indian girls to pick up a tennis racket and crores of them to take up any sport. What a career!!!! https://t.co/ihWcHhdSjE — Akash (@kashxkumar) January 13, 2023

The world will always cherish your performances. India is proud of its daughter! Thank you and wishing you luck ahead!🇮🇳🎩✨ https://t.co/xQPoTss5n3 — Daksh Dholakia (@duckingitoutt) January 13, 2023

End of an era https://t.co/ZaPhE82thS — The Unstatesman (@unstatesman) January 13, 2023

Sania Mirza will play her last Australian Open after 18 years this month and retire after the Dubai Open in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 event in February.

It’s truly the end of an era!