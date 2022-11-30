The current FIFA World Cup is all fun and games but it just doesn’t match up to the madness that the 1930 World Cup was. From referees wearing suits to Bolivians playing in berets to managers knocked out with chloroform, this Twitter handle recited a short history of the wildness of the 1930 World Cup. Have a look!

1. The European sides sailed together across the Atlantic and trained on the top deck.

The tournament was hosted by Uruguay, and the European sides sailed together across the Atlantic aboard a Scottish steamship.



They trained on the top deck, and stopped off in Rio to pick up the Brazilians. Jules Rimet himself travelled with them, with the trophy in his suitcase.

2. Egypt was supposed to join but it got late and missed the boat, leaving the tournament with 13 teams. *Awkward*

Egypt, the only African representatives, were supposed to join but set off late and missed the boat. The Pharoahs telegraphed in their apologies, leaving the tournament with an awkward 13 teams.

3. Argentina’s team established themselves as the bad boys.

When the football kicked off, Argentina quickly established themselves as the badboys.



Police had to intervene after a violent scrap in their game against Chile, but it was their 6-1 semi final win over the USA where things really got ugly.

4. The Argentina Vs USA semi-final got really ugly and American players were left with a broken leg and knocked-out teeth. One even ended up in the hospital.

A first half horror tackle left one of their opponents with a broken leg, and the game descended into a mass brawl.



An Argentine player knocked four teeth out of an American's mouth, and another ended up in hospital with injuries to his stomach.

5. The American referee tried to intervene, slipped and smashed a bottle of chloroform in his pocket, and got unconscious from the fumes. *Wild*

In possibly the most slapstick moment in World Cup history, the American manager rushed on to the field to confront the ref, tripped and smashed a bottle of chloroform in his pocket. The fumes knocked him unconscious and he had to be stretchered off.



Here he is being revived…

6. Uruguay beat Argentina in the finals and Argentinian fans caused a riot. Classic!

The final saw hosts Uruguay take on their hated neighbours Argentina, and more than 15,000 Argentine fans headed to Montevideo on board a steamship.



But the ship got lost in heavy fog, and they arrived a day late to the news their team had lost, kicking off riots.

7. Romanian midfielder Alfred Eisenbeisser Feraru fell ill and was taken off to hospital mid-sail. People back home thought he died.

During the trip home, Romanian midfielder Alfred Eisenbeisser Feraru fell ill, and was taken off to hospital when the boat stopped in Genoa.



The team continued their journey, but when they arrived back in Bucharest without him, a rumour spread that he had died.

8. His mother made funeral arrangements only for him to walk through the door on the day of the wake, making his mother faint.

Even his distraught mother was convinced, and she made funeral arrangements, only for Feraru to walk through the door on the day on the day of the wake.



She fainted on the spot.

9. Feraru recovered to compete for Romania in both figure skating and bobsleigh at the next Olympics.

Still, it wasn't all bad.



Feraru recovered to compete for Romania in both figure skating and bobsleigh at the next Olympics.



What a time to be alive…

Could it have gone any wilder? Honestly, what a time to be alive.