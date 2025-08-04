AB de Villiers, the man who made us believe in cricketing miracles, is back in the headlines. After a jaw-dropping performance in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), his former teammate Dale Steyn dropped a bombshell: ‘AB is still better than half the internationals at IPL. Maybe even more.’ Let’s unpack this spicy take and see if Mr. 360 still has it.

1. So, Here’s What Actually Went Down

AB de Villiers, at the ripe age of 41, just went full cheat code mode at the WCL. In the final, he slapped an unbeaten 120 off just 60 balls, dragging the South Africa Champions to a nine-wicket win over the Pakistan Champions. Throughout the tourney, he piled up 429 runs in six innings with a ridiculous average of 143.00 and a strike rate that makes bowlers wish for a rain delay, 220, to be exact. Oh, and did we mention three centuries and a fifty? Signs of retirement? Zero.

Image courtesy: Adda247

2. Steyn’s Spicy Take: Fact or Fad?

Steyn literally dropped the mic on Twitter: ‘Unpopular/Popular opinion. AB is still better than half the internationals at IPL. The internet, obviously, started fighting like it’s a Shark Tank debate. While some fans yelled, ‘YES KING,’ others pointed out IPL has some serious competition these days. But honestly, if AB is still handing out masterclasses, what are these Gen-Z cricketers even doing? Sabko homework lena padega!

Image courtesy: The Cricket Monthly

3. AB’s IPL Legacy: A Quick Recap

Let’s not forget, AB de Villiers didn’t just play IPL, he owned it. In 184 matches, he slammed 5,162 runs at an average of 39.70 and a strike rate that’ll give any bowler nightmares, over 150! Four centuries? Sure. Forty fifties? Why not. His match-winning knocks for RCB are the stuff of midnight cricket nostalgia, the kind that made us scream at the TV and annoy the neighbors. Is it even legal to be this legendary?

Image courtesy: Royal Challengers Bangalore

4. The Age Factor: Does It Even Matter?

At 41, he looks fitter than half the playing XI for most teams, and his bat-speed is still faster than our Monday morning brain. If you’re doubting, just watch that WCL footage and tell us he’s past it. If anything, his form and fitness are throwing serious side-eye at all those ‘retirement’ speeches.

The Final Scoop: Legend Never Leaves the Group Chat

AB de Villiers’ recent heroics and Steyn’s bold claim have reignited debates about talent, age, and the ever-evolving landscape of cricket. What do you think? Is AB still the king of the crease?