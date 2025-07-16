Image courtesy: CNN

In our 30s, most of us are content with a stroll to the fridge. But Fauja Singh? He laced up his running shoes and hit the marathon circuit, proving that age is just a number and passion knows no bounds. From the farm fields of Punjab to the bright lights of international marathons, Singh’s life was the ultimate “age is just a number” energy. His passing at 114 leaves us all asking, what’s our excuse to not go the extra mile?

1. The Late Bloomer Who Took the World by Storm

Fauja Singh started running marathons at 89. (Yes, you read that right, eighty-nine.) Most people are eyeing their recliners at that age, but he chose finish lines over finish up. After personal losses, Singh found his stride and completed his first marathon in London in 2000. He then went on to become a legend by becoming the first centenarian to finish a marathon in Toronto at 100. His life is the standing ovation we wish we could give our grandparents for taking the stairs.

2. The ‘Turbaned Tornado’ Who Shattered Stereotypes

Known as the ‘Turbaned Tornado,’ Fauja Singh was more than a marathon runner; he was a stereotype-smasher in sneakers. His bright turbans and big smile became beacons of hope for anyone doubting themselves because of age, background, or society’s “log kya kahenge” attitude. He carried the Olympic torch at the 2012 London Games and fronted global fitness campaigns, reminding us all that swag doesn’t retire.

Image courtesy: Forbes India

3. A Life Cut Short but a Legacy That Runs On

Sadly, Singh’s last lap came way too soon, a hit-and-run in his native Punjab at 114 ended his marathon of life, but not the race he started in our hearts. Tributes have poured in from every! But here’s the real tea: his story is bigger than any finish line, still pushing desi and global fitness dreams even after his passing. The “Turbaned Tornado” may be gone, but his legacy will always be lacing up for one more run.

Fauja Singh’s life reminds us that it’s never too late to chase our dreams, break barriers, and inspire others. What’s your excuse? Lace up and hit the ground running!