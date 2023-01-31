In a country where Cricket is a religion and cricketers are almost considered as God, there are other sports that sadly take a backfoot. And that backfoot is so far behind, that sportspersons from other fields are forced to take on some odd jobs to make the ends meet.
In a video shared by The Indian Express, former state-level Punjab hockey player, Paramjeet Kumar, is seen lifting sacks of grains.
Another video showcases all the medals and trophies that he has won.
In a country where some sportspersons live a lavish life of glamour, a State-level hockey player is forced to lift sacks, earning ₹1.25 per sack.
Named in the Indian junior hockey team in 2007, Paramjeet Kumar was also a part of the Sports Authority of India, PEPSU and Punjab teams and won medals in four junior hockey nationals.
“Roz da ehi routine hai, borian lana te utarna te ek bori de 1.25 rupaye milde ha”Paramjeet Kumar
While talking to The Indian Express, Paramjeet Kumar said, Where I work, not many know about hockey, but when they get to know, they always pat me on the back and that’s the only reward I have got from hockey. When I return home, I see my five-year-old son Vikrant and I make him play with a plastic hockey and ball. Whatever happened to me, I want him to change that.”
Kumar suffered an injury back in 2012 and had to be away from the game for more than a year. Although he made a return post his injury and played at the state and local level, it had been a struggle to make a comeback.
“After the injury, it has been a struggle to make a comeback. I had to work as a ‘palledar’ at the mandi to make ends meet. I hope to return as a player soon or get a job as a coach. If I could do that, I can be a good example for my son and maybe he can play for India one day which I could not,” Kumar told The Indian Express.
People are heartbroken to see Kumar in such a condition and took to Twitter to request authorities to do something about it.
There are other sports in the country as well, and the authorities need to take cognizance of that.