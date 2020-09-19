The 13th instalment of IPL is finally coming into play from today onwards in the United Arab Emirates. 

With the tournament all set to make its re-entry after 5 months of break, here are a few players that are debuting in the IPL this year. 

Fabian Allen - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Fabian Allen is not only a great fielder but a neat bowler as well. He made his debut in the West Indies team back in 2018 and is now all set to join the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL series. 

Fabian Allen - Sunrisers Hyderabad
Source: News 18

Yashasvi Jaiswal -  Rajasthan Royals

The 18-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal is a left-handed batsman who had a great run record during his U-19 days. He will be playing on the behalf of Rajasthan Royals this year. 

Yashasvi Jaiswal- Rajasthan Royals
Source: ANI/ Gulf News

Ravi Bishnoi - Kings XI Punjab

Ravi Bishnoi is an impressive leg spinner who made it possible for India to enter the finals of U-19 WorldCup. He is all set to make an entry as Kings XI player. 

Ravi Bishnoi - Kings XI Punjab
Source: Getty Images/ Times Of India

Alex Carey -  Delhi capitals

 This Australian wicketkeeper-batsman is gearing up for his entry in the IPL series. He is a great run-getter and had a great outing in the World Cup. 

Alex Carey - Delhi capitals
Source: Getty Images/ Cricket Addictor

Sheldon Cottrell - Kings XI Punjab

Sheldon Cottrell is joining IPL as a team member of Kings XI Punjab and is known to be a great bowler in the West Indies team.

Sheldon Cottrell - Kings XI Punjab
Source: Economic Times

Ali Khan - Kolkata Knight Riders

Ali Khan will be replacing Harry Gurney in the Kolkata Knight Riders. He is a promising right-arm fast bowler who will be debuting this year in the tournament.

Ali Khan - Kolkata Knight Riders
Source: Twitter/ The Statesman

Tom Banton - Kolkata Knight Riders 

One of the reasons for Tom Banton to be a part of KKR could be that he is a great right-handed player who can catapult the team into winning. 

Tom Baton - Kolkata Knight Riders
Source: Getty Images/ Sportzwiki

Ruturaj Gaikwad - Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj might not be available for the starting matches as he tested postive for COVID-19 but it is being said that he will pick up the pace as soon he returns.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - Chennai Super Kings
Source: KARNATAKA STATE CRICKET ASSOCIATION/ India Tv News

Josh Philippe - Royal Challengers

A star cricketer, Josh Philippe was recently added to Royal Challengers for 20 lakhs. He was also included in the Australia squad for the ODI and T20I series in England but didn't make his international debut. 

Josh Philippe - Royal Challengers
Source: Yahoo Cricket

Ishan Porel - Kings XI Punjab 

Ishan although started out as as a back-of-a-length bowler but soon also tried his hand at bowling. Now a part of Kings XI Punjab, he is all set to be a part of the action.

Ishan Porel - Kings XI Punjab
Source: DNA India

IPL tournament is all set to start from today with an exciting set of players making their entries. 