The 13th instalment of IPL is finally coming into play from today onwards in the United Arab Emirates.

The day we've all been waiting for, is finally here!!!



LIVE action coming up at 7.30 PM IST#Dream11IPL #MIvCSK @AbuDhabiCricket pic.twitter.com/aaVxQWttv9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 19, 2020

With the tournament all set to make its re-entry after 5 months of break, here are a few players that are debuting in the IPL this year.

Fabian Allen - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Fabian Allen is not only a great fielder but a neat bowler as well. He made his debut in the West Indies team back in 2018 and is now all set to join the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL series.



Yashasvi Jaiswal - Rajasthan Royals

The 18-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal is a left-handed batsman who had a great run record during his U-19 days. He will be playing on the behalf of Rajasthan Royals this year.



Ravi Bishnoi - Kings XI Punjab

Ravi Bishnoi is an impressive leg spinner who made it possible for India to enter the finals of U-19 WorldCup. He is all set to make an entry as Kings XI player.



Alex Carey - Delhi capitals

This Australian wicketkeeper-batsman is gearing up for his entry in the IPL series. He is a great run-getter and had a great outing in the World Cup.



Sheldon Cottrell - Kings XI Punjab

Sheldon Cottrell is joining IPL as a team member of Kings XI Punjab and is known to be a great bowler in the West Indies team.



Ali Khan - Kolkata Knight Riders

Ali Khan will be replacing Harry Gurney in the Kolkata Knight Riders. He is a promising right-arm fast bowler who will be debuting this year in the tournament.



Tom Banton - Kolkata Knight Riders

One of the reasons for Tom Banton to be a part of KKR could be that he is a great right-handed player who can catapult the team into winning.



Ruturaj Gaikwad - Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj might not be available for the starting matches as he tested postive for COVID-19 but it is being said that he will pick up the pace as soon he returns.

Josh Philippe - Royal Challengers

A star cricketer, Josh Philippe was recently added to Royal Challengers for 20 lakhs. He was also included in the Australia squad for the ODI and T20I series in England but didn't make his international debut.



Ishan Porel - Kings XI Punjab

Ishan although started out as as a back-of-a-length bowler but soon also tried his hand at bowling. Now a part of Kings XI Punjab, he is all set to be a part of the action.



IPL tournament is all set to start from today with an exciting set of players making their entries.