Cricket is a religion in India. And the cricketers are its Gods. And if we have to pick the head of this pantheon, only one name pops up — the iconic Captain Cool, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In over 15 years of helicopter shots, cheetah like wicket-keeping, and genius captaincy, Dhoni has done it all, winning over billions of hearts in the process. In today's times, memes are the language of love, and the love for caption cool is portrayed best through the memes that the internet has bestowed upon him!

Here are 10 memes about MS Dhoni that will always remind us, that the internet never lets anything pass!

1. Because Dhoni will always be the captain of our hearts.

2. I just want to lie in those strong arms.

3. It does seem like he can stop time sometimes.

4. We want Dhoni.

5. His skills are divine!

6. Copy karta hai?

7. Am I a joke to you?

8. He led from the front, always.

9. The pride of India.

10. The burning question!

There's no denying that despite rumors of retirement floating around, we're still hopeful to see Dhoni play in the IPL this season and give us even more iconic meme-able moments.

Literally, everyone has the same question!

Friends, Indians, countrymen - it is a time of division and argument. If you are not with them, you are against them and they could be anybody! Which side are you on?#KhelPaayega pic.twitter.com/8QkhWZkn3B — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 30, 2020

Aiyo Rama! Reading too many questions about our MS Dhoni future and all. With success comes an army of haters. What to do!



For years these Dhoni haters have been ore the jealous and now they ask #KhelPaayega?



Poda poda soonapaana! Take my 2 cents and go!#IPL pic.twitter.com/MFDFETGG3q — SA (@Aravind_SA) January 31, 2020

But even if he does decide to lace it up, the looming question remains, kya Dhoni khel payega?