There are so many of us who have often been asked by random people which class are we in even after being well in our 20s, thanks to the way we look. But Jeremiah Johnson, an American football player, has the opposite problem.
American football player, Jeremiah Johnson is only 12 years old, and most definitely doesn’t look his age.
Jeremiah, who was awarded the U12 MVP honours at the Youth National Championships in Miami, has a moustache and seems to have multiple tattoos on his right arm – both very unlikely of an average 12-year-old. So, it’s no shock that people were left in disbelief when they got to know his age.
And as usual, Twitter was flooded with memes and tweets from shocked netizens.
What do you think? Is he really a 12-year-old boy? Let us know in the comments below!
