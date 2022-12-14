There are so many of us who have often been asked by random people which class are we in even after being well in our 20s, thanks to the way we look. But Jeremiah Johnson, an American football player, has the opposite problem.

This Youth Foothall Player who is Only "12" Years Old Has People Confused Af😅🏈 pic.twitter.com/Re15md1I5s — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) December 12, 2022

American football player, Jeremiah Johnson is only 12 years old, and most definitely doesn’t look his age.

DailyMail

Jeremiah, who was awarded the U12 MVP honours at the Youth National Championships in Miami, has a moustache and seems to have multiple tattoos on his right arm – both very unlikely of an average 12-year-old. So, it’s no shock that people were left in disbelief when they got to know his age.

And as usual, Twitter was flooded with memes and tweets from shocked netizens.

No ways is this a ten year old pic.twitter.com/i4YJ9FIPIp — Monopoliie (@Olieboyy) December 13, 2022

He literally has a tattoo there’s no way — Jadiel (@a2rd) December 13, 2022

What 12 year old has a mustache and tat😭😭😭 — ERLYNXTD00R (@fr33_erl) December 13, 2022

No fucking way bro I was just telling my girl there’s NO fuckin way it’s real😭 — Purrple_N1ne (@killer_kt_88) December 13, 2022

I mean his paper work checked out didn’t it pic.twitter.com/PCINATfhES — Bardock Obama (@milhousereborn) December 13, 2022

A tat, dreads, and a mustache at 12?! pic.twitter.com/HRridfjjS4 — Gh3ttoLobst3r (@HumanityListens) December 13, 2022

bro like 27 and got a whole ass tattoo — idk fam (@P1neapplePussy) December 13, 2022

I’ve looked at this picture 12 times today. “Kid” is 26 and you’re not convincing me either wise https://t.co/sHptHIeFWn — Andy (Somewhat Sad Philly Fan) (@AndyMcHale_) December 14, 2022

He do pose like a 12yo tho https://t.co/KDbSg1xfoW — lil rodneys son (@_lucus0) December 13, 2022

What do you think? Is he really a 12-year-old boy? Let us know in the comments below!

