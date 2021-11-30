Only A True Fan Will Be Able To Recognise More Than 10 of The '83 World Cup Winners' Squad

The trailer of 83 dropped today, and by the looks of it, the movie is going to be a ride. For a lot of us, this will be the closest thing to watching the actual tournament, and while we wait for that experience, let us do some revision. Here are pictures of the 14-member squad that traveled to England in 1983, let's see how many of them do you recognise.
1.
via CricTracker
2.
via Cricket N More
3.
via Cricket Country
4.
via Sportskeeda
5.
via Live Hindustan
6.
via Naiduniya
7.
via India.com
8.
via Crictracker
9.
via Cinebuster
10.
via Hindustan Times
11.
via Times of India
12.
via Cricket Country
13.
via Rediffmail
14.
via Sports Vale
Result