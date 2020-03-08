The final between India and Australia didn't quite turn out to be the way we expected.

Chasing a mammoth 185-run-target, India got all-out for 99 after continuous setbacks, and with that lost an opportunity to win a World Cup title for the first time.

4⃣ Finals

4⃣ Semi-finals



But no ICC trophy for India men or women since 2014#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Qh07lm079I — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 8, 2020

However, this doesn't take away from the fact that they played amazing cricket throughout the tournament.

India entered the final, having defeated every team they competed against. Including Australia.

Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women's Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I'm confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever. 🙌 @BCCIWomen — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2020

If you can't support them in failures....you don't have the right to support them in their success 💙



For those fake fans....meri taraf se 👋🙏#TeamIndia #WomenInBlue pic.twitter.com/mpUfdaXaPF — BCCI Women fan for life 💙 (@nikhikalpita) March 8, 2020

It's ok Shafali verma, you've achieved more than what a 16 year old can do 🔥🔥 don't be sad 😭😭 We are proud you

shafali #T20WorldCup #INDvAUS #TeamIndia #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/smd68dEp5s — Official Vikash Kumar Verma (@Officialverma5) March 8, 2020

It’s not easy for such young girls to play under so much pressure..you girls managed to win every single game up to this final..its a huge achievement..there’s more to come..many more cups to win..it’s just the beginning..well done girls #teamindia #womeninblue we will support u pic.twitter.com/DrvSJ3TsA4 — 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath) March 8, 2020

Chin up my girls ... you made us allll proud the moment u wore blue n walked into that finals #womeninblue #TeamIndia 💪💪💪@ImHarmanpreet ... you deserve alll the love and praise pic.twitter.com/1PCj92c5K8 — DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) March 8, 2020

Dear #TeamIndia



You remain our champion. You played remarkably well in the #T20WorldCup On #InternationalWomensDay you have won many million more hearts.



We are proud of you. Keep it up.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/EsePQ1FI65 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 8, 2020

Now, as people wish the women luck for future and laud them for their efforts, there is also a comparison between today's match and the 2003 men's ODI World Cup final.

And I have to say, there are some major similarities there.

Starting with the toss, we all know there are high chances the result of the 2003 final could have been different, had Sourav Ganguly chosen to bat first. Instead, to everyone's surprise, he opted to bowl.

Today, even though things were not in India's control as we loss the toss, batting second could possibly be one of the reasons for defeat, because Australia gained momentum from their innings and had the advantage of knowing that they have set a big total for the opposition to chase.

Moving on, if that match belonged to Ponting from run-scoring perspective.

Alyssa Healy today's knock reminded me of Ricky Ponting 2003 innings in world Cup final #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/HnJPAAHs07 — Gaurav Kumar Jha (@Gauravpace) March 8, 2020

This one was Alyssa Healy's. She scored a swashbuckling 75 off 39 balls, and crushed India's dreams of holding the trophy.

A destructive innings from Alyssa Healy!



She now owns the three fastest 50s of the tournament.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/DFBTSt9RC8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 8, 2020

On to the other similarity: Failure of the biggest star. We all remember Sachin Tendulkar getting out for a mere 4, starting a chain of dismissals, from which India could not recover.

For the women's team, it was Shafali Verma. Performing excellently throughout the tournament, she crumbled under pressure in the final and got dismissed for 2 runs.

So all in all, the two finals are in fact quite similar, which is absolutely heartbreaking for every Indian. Hoping that the team recovers fast and well from this loss and bounces back stronger.