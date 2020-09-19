It's been over a decade since the first IPL started. But the joy of watching our favourite players, from across the globe, come together to give us a whole new version of cricket remains unparalleled.

And while the memories of the first edition of IPL still remain fresh in our minds, here's a look at some of the iconic moments from the 2008 IPL:

Rajasthan Royals win the 2008 IPL, becoming the first champions of the cricket league

The Delhi Daredevils with Akshay Kumar

Chennai Super Kings at IPL 2008

Lakshmipathy Balaji becomes the first bowler to achieve a hat-trick in IPL.

Brendon McCullum smashes an unbeaten 158 for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first-ever IPL match.

Shah Rukh Khan and Shoaib Akhtar, lifting the KKR helmet

Rahul Dravid leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first-ever IPL edition.

Vijay and Siddharth Mallya, with Deepika Padukone, cheering for their team RCB

Sachin Tendulkar named the ICON player for Mumbai Indians

Virendra Sehwag scored over 400 runs for Delhi Daredevils, in the first season of IPL.

Literally can't wait for the IPL 2020 to begin!