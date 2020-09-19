It's been over a decade since the first IPL started. But the joy of watching our favourite players, from across the globe, come together to give us a whole new version of cricket remains unparalleled. 

And while the memories of the first edition of IPL still remain fresh in our minds, here's a look at some of the iconic moments from the 2008 IPL: 

Rajasthan Royals win the 2008 IPL, becoming the first champions of the cricket league

IPL 2008
Source: New Indian Express
IPL 2008
Source: Twitter
IPL 2008 Champions
Source: India

The Delhi Daredevils with Akshay Kumar

Delhi Daredevils
Source: MSN

Chennai Super Kings at IPL 2008

Dhoni and Gilchrist
Source: chennaisuperkings

Lakshmipathy Balaji becomes the first bowler to achieve a hat-trick in IPL. 

Lakshmipathy Balaji
Source: cricket country

Brendon McCullum smashes an unbeaten 158 for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first-ever IPL match. 

Kolkota Knight Riders
Source: New Indian Express
Brendan McCullum
Source: The Hindu

Shah Rukh Khan and Shoaib Akhtar, lifting the KKR helmet

SRK and Shoaib
Source: Crictracker

Rahul Dravid leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first-ever IPL edition. 

Rahul Dravid
Source: Yahoo
Rahul Dravid
Source: sportskeeda

Vijay and Siddharth Mallya, with Deepika Padukone, cheering for their team RCB

Deepika Padukone
Source: TOI

Sachin Tendulkar named the ICON player for Mumbai Indians

Sachin Tendulkar
Source: mumbai Indians

Virendra Sehwag scored over 400 runs for Delhi Daredevils, in the first season of IPL. 

Virendra Sehwag
Source: Sportsstar

Literally can't wait for the IPL 2020 to begin!