AB de Villiers’ WCL 2025 masterclass against India was everything a cricket fan dreams of: nostalgia, jaw-dropping shots, and pure sporting joy. While most of us are just trying to survive work, AB was busy turning the clock back and making legends look like, well, ordinary mortals. It was the kind of performance that made even the most diehard India fans tip their hats and go, “Kya baat hai!”
Image courtesy: Times of India
AB’s Batting—Warning: Goosebumps Ahead
Remember that feeling when your childhood hero smashes sixes like he owns the place? Yeah, AB de Villiers did exactly that, 63 runs from just 30 balls, including three fours and four sixes. Those last five balls alone (6, 1, 6, 4, 6) were enough to give Indian bowlers a recurring nightmare. The nostalgia of AB in beast mode hit everyone right in the feels. If you missed this, you basically missed a live masterclass.
South Africa’s Baap Ka Show: 208/6
While Mr. 360 was headlining, JJ Smuts (30 off 17) and Jacques Rudolph (24 off 20) played their perfect supporting roles, no main character syndrome here, team pura star ban gaya! Despite efforts from Yusuf Pathan and Piyush Chawla, the Indian bowlers looked like they needed a chai break. Watching the scoreboard zoom felt like reliving those “fast forward” moments from old cricket highlights.
India’s Batting Collapse—Dhoni Ki Yaad Gayi?
Let’s be real, when your top order is Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa, and Suresh Raina, you’re expecting fireworks, not Diwali gone wrong. But wickets fell faster than app updates, leaving only Stuart Binny’s gritty 37 off 39 as a silver lining. The pain was real, and every over felt like “Oh ho, ab kya?” Indian fans everywhere: “Bas karo yaar, ab aur nahi dekha jaata.”
AB’s Fielding = Superman with Jugaad
As if batting wasn’t enough, AB also produced a catch that had everyone shouting, “Dekha tune?!” It wasn’t just a catch, it was a flying, flipping, full-send piece of magic that changed the game’s mood instantly. Double threat, double dhamaka: bat ho ya ball, is bande ka jawab nahi. This was peak “OMG, rewind that” content.
Image courtesy: Firstpost
- And Then—DLS & Floodlights Said ‘Game Over!’
Just when everyone was waiting for that one last over of drama, the floodlights pulled a classic “no light, no fight.” With India struggling on 111/9, rain and darkness hit the pause button, and the DLS method handed South Africa a massive 88-run win. It was the kind of anti-climax that every cricket fan has experienced at least once (thanks, monsoon season!).
AB de Villiers brought back all the magic, drama, and excitement that made us fall in love with the sport in the first place. This wasn’t just a win; it was a cricketing nostalgia trip we didn’t know we needed. Were you cheering, crying, or facepalming?