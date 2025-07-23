Image courtesy: Times of India



AB’s Batting—Warning: Goosebumps Ahead

Remember that feeling when your childhood hero smashes sixes like he owns the place? Yeah, AB de Villiers did exactly that, 63 runs from just 30 balls, including three fours and four sixes. Those last five balls alone (6, 1, 6, 4, 6) were enough to give Indian bowlers a recurring nightmare. The nostalgia of AB in beast mode hit everyone right in the feels. If you missed this, you basically missed a live masterclass.





South Africa’s Baap Ka Show: 208/6

While Mr. 360 was headlining, JJ Smuts (30 off 17) and Jacques Rudolph (24 off 20) played their perfect supporting roles, no main character syndrome here, team pura star ban gaya! Despite efforts from Yusuf Pathan and Piyush Chawla, the Indian bowlers looked like they needed a chai break. Watching the scoreboard zoom felt like reliving those “fast forward” moments from old cricket highlights.







India’s Batting Collapse—Dhoni Ki Yaad Gayi?

Let’s be real, when your top order is Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa, and Suresh Raina, you’re expecting fireworks, not Diwali gone wrong. But wickets fell faster than app updates, leaving only Stuart Binny’s gritty 37 off 39 as a silver lining. The pain was real, and every over felt like “Oh ho, ab kya?” Indian fans everywhere: “Bas karo yaar, ab aur nahi dekha jaata.”

