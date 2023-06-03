The new jersey of the Indian cricket term is designed by the multinational sportswear brand Adidas India. The company reportedly signed a five-year agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to become the official kit sponsor for the men’s and women’s teams across the age groups.

We are excited to join hands 🤝 with #adidasIndia as the official kit sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team!



Get ready to witness our Indian Cricket Team in the iconic #3stripes! #adidasXBCCI #adidasIndiaCricketTeam #ImpossibleisNothing pic.twitter.com/jb7k2Hcfj9 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 23, 2023

Adidas unveiled the new jersey designs for all three cricket formats —T20, One-Day Internationals, and Test Matches — on Thursday, and they’re just the coolest. Take a look:

ODI Jersey:

T20 Internationals Jersey:

Test Jersey:

Fans are thrilled with this exciting partnership. The jersey is also winning hearts. People love how ‘INDIA’ shines prominently in the new design. They have also found a resemblance with the Madrid jerseys.

Here’s how they are reacting.

Bring it on @adidas will buy my favourite Jersey again for this world cup 😭❤️ https://t.co/URfjHV5gW0 — Soni Raj Singh (@SRKkiSoni) May 23, 2023

First time a test jersey looks better than ODI & T20 jersey! Will definitely buy one! . — Vishal Kalwani (@vishalkalwani_) June 3, 2023

New Indian Jersey, Sponsored By Adidas Contain's Lot's Of Similarities With Madrid Jersey! Real Madrid🤝 Team India! pic.twitter.com/bN3NMnI31f — U T K A R S H ! (@utkxrshh_) June 3, 2023

New looks amazing specially that blue stripes — Nitin jain(Sachinsuperfan) (@NitinSachinist) June 3, 2023

New Adidas Team India Jersey exudes a classy look.



The previous design resembled Byju's Team jersey rather than the Indian team jersey.



Virat Kohli looks like a footballer in the new jersey. pic.twitter.com/IfWx4xWTGj — Shamanth (@shamant_18) June 3, 2023

Thank god they have the country name on it, I would hate to confuse them with the other team that is fielding at the same time!!! https://t.co/jnqGY4PQ7n — 🅜🅐🅡🅚 (@MarkEMarkAU) June 3, 2023

This looks cool especially Test jersey giving Real Madrid Vibes!! @adidas pic.twitter.com/upqMkJlvgm — Raj Aryan (@RajAryanTrue) June 1, 2023

Dark blue without collar – T20I.

Light blue with collar – ODI.

White Jersey – Test.



Adidas has done a great work! pic.twitter.com/ri61gVQ230 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 1, 2023

This looks like a superb jersey. Adidas will make a killing selling these jerseys. https://t.co/n8633bI271 — Sadaf Sayeed 🇮🇳 (@Sadafsayeed) June 3, 2023

This is surely a collectors edition jersey without shirt sponsor logo. — Rohit D Kriplani (@rdkriplani) June 3, 2023

What do you feel about the jersey?

Prior to Adidas, MPL Sports was the team’s official kit sponsor.

Adidas India also released a promo with Indian team cricketers. You can watch it here.