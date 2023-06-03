The new jersey of the Indian cricket term is designed by the multinational sportswear brand Adidas India. The company reportedly signed a five-year agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to become the official kit sponsor for the men’s and women’s teams across the age groups.

Adidas unveiled the new jersey designs for all three cricket formats —T20, One-Day Internationals, and Test Matches — on Thursday, and they’re just the coolest. Take a look:

ODI Jersey:

Adidas India cricket team jerseys ODI
Adidas India cricket team jerseys One Day Internationals
Adidas India cricket teams jerseys One Day Internationals
Adidas India cricket teams jerseys One Day Internationals
Adidas India official cricket sports jersey
T20 Internationals Jersey:

Adidias India official kit sponsor cricket india
Adidas India T20 jersey
Adidas India T20 jersey cricket
Adidas India T20 jersey
Test Jersey:

Adidas India cricket test matches jersey
Adidas India cricket test matches jersey
Fans are thrilled with this exciting partnership. The jersey is also winning hearts. People love how ‘INDIA’ shines prominently in the new design. They have also found a resemblance with the Madrid jerseys.

Here’s how they are reacting.

What do you feel about the jersey?

Prior to Adidas, MPL Sports was the team’s official kit sponsor.

Adidas India also released a promo with Indian team cricketers. You can watch it here.