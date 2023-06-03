The new jersey of the Indian cricket term is designed by the multinational sportswear brand Adidas India. The company reportedly signed a five-year agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to become the official kit sponsor for the men’s and women’s teams across the age groups.
Adidas unveiled the new jersey designs for all three cricket formats —T20, One-Day Internationals, and Test Matches — on Thursday, and they’re just the coolest. Take a look:
ODI Jersey:
T20 Internationals Jersey:
Test Jersey:
Fans are thrilled with this exciting partnership. The jersey is also winning hearts. People love how ‘INDIA’ shines prominently in the new design. They have also found a resemblance with the Madrid jerseys.
Here’s how they are reacting.
What do you feel about the jersey?
Prior to Adidas, MPL Sports was the team’s official kit sponsor.
Adidas India also released a promo with Indian team cricketers. You can watch it here.
