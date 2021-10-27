It’s a given rule that an international cricket team’s captain has to address the media in press conferences. After Afghanistan beat Scotland by 130 runs at the ICC T20 World Cup, the winning captain, Mohammad Nabi, jokingly fret over whether his fluency in English would last through the press conference.

In a hilarious clip that has now gone viral, he can be seen speaking to an unidentified person ahead of the press conference. The nervous captain is worried and can be heard saying that addressing the media is the hardest thing. He jokes that he would probably run of out words in the next five minutes.

Sabse mushkil kaam hai bhai yeh! Kitne questions hain? 5 minutes mein meri English khatam ho jaayegi bhai.

Needless to say, the clip has been widely re-shared by cricket fans all over the world.

The captain, whose family fled from Afghanistan to Pakistan during Soviet military intervention and moved back in 2000, speaks fluent Urdu.

