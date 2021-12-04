It's a day to remember for New Zealand and Ajaz Patel as the bowler becomes the third person in the history of cricket to scalp 10 wickets in an innings.  

He is also the first Kiwi bowler to do so.

Interestingly, Mumbai - the city where Ajaz achieved the feat - is also his birth town. His family lived in Maharashtra before moving to New Zealand and if this isn't a full-circle moment, we don't know what would be.

Here are some reactions to this amazing achievement.

This is the first innings of the second Test between India and New Zealand. The first Test, played in Kanpur, ended in a tie.

What a series this is turning out to be.