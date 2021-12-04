It's a day to remember for New Zealand and Ajaz Patel as the bowler becomes the third person in the history of cricket to scalp 10 wickets in an innings.
He is also the first Kiwi bowler to do so.
#10wickets
Incredible achievement as Ajaz Patel picks up all 10 wickets in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test.
Incredible achievement as Ajaz Patel picks up all 10 wickets in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test.

He becomes the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to achieve this feat.
Interestingly, Mumbai - the city where Ajaz achieved the feat - is also his birth town. His family lived in Maharashtra before moving to New Zealand and if this isn't a full-circle moment, we don't know what would be.
What a destiny, born in Mumbai, playing for New Zealand and he had taken #10wickets in Mumbai against India in an innings in Test cricket
Remember The Name #AjazPatel
Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 4, 2021
HE'S DONE IT! 💥— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 4, 2021
Ajaz Patel becomes only the THIRD bowler in Test history to take ALL ten wickets in the innings
I SLEPT THROUGH A TEN-FOR??— Nakul Pande (@NakulMPande) December 4, 2021
Ajaz Yunus Patel, you absolute hero.
Best Test bowling figures in India:— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 4, 2021
10/74 - Anil Kumble v PAK, 1999
10/119 - Ajaz Patel v IND, 2021
9/69 - Jasu Patel v AUS, 1959
This list now has a Patel who did it in just his 11th Test, and another Patel who did it in just his 5th Test.
OUTSTANDING #AjazPatel! It’s a champion effort…these achievements are very rare, just the third bowler to do so in the history of test cricket. #INDvzNZ— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) December 4, 2021
This happen only 3rd time in world cricket history since 1877.— Bd.Copper (@copper_bd) December 4, 2021
Azaj you beauty..#10wickets
Great sporting spirit from Ashwin and the Mumbai crowd.— Sridhar_FlashCric (@SridharBhamidi) December 4, 2021
Delightful effort from Ajaz Patel.

Take a bow!
Take a bow!#INDvNZ | #NZvIND | @AjazP | @ashwinravi99 | #10wickets | #MumbaiTest pic.twitter.com/8ycMK6oAKt
What a feat! A brilliant day for #cricket as Ajaz Patel becomes the third bowler after #JimLaker & #AnilKumble to take all 10 wickets in an innings. #INDvzNZ #10Wickets #INDvsNZ #AjazPatel #testcricket @anilkumble1074 @BLACKCAPS @BCCI @GCAMotera pic.twitter.com/TCLC8ndZUz— Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) December 4, 2021
First to *ALL* 10 Wickets away from home— Bhavesh Alur (@alur_bhavesh) December 4, 2021
and
Just the 3rd overall in Test Cricket history of 135 years
Just the 3rd overall in Test Cricket history of 135 years

He is up there and will be considered a legend
This is the first innings of the second Test between India and New Zealand. The first Test, played in Kanpur, ended in a tie.
What a series this is turning out to be.