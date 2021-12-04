It's a day to remember for New Zealand and Ajaz Patel as the bowler becomes the third person in the history of cricket to scalp 10 wickets in an innings.

He is also the first Kiwi bowler to do so.

Incredible achievement as Ajaz Patel picks up all 10 wickets in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test.



Interestingly, Mumbai - the city where Ajaz achieved the feat - is also his birth town. His family lived in Maharashtra before moving to New Zealand and if this isn't a full-circle moment, we don't know what would be.

What a destiny, born in Mumbai, playing for New Zealand and he had taken #10wickets in Mumbai against India in an innings in Test cricket

Here are some reactions to this amazing achievement.

Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 4, 2021

HE'S DONE IT! 💥



Ajaz Patel becomes only the THIRD bowler in Test history to take ALL ten wickets in the innings 😮 #INDvNZ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 4, 2021

Ajaz Yunus Patel, you absolute hero.#INDvNZ🏏🇮🇳🇳🇿#WTC23

Best Test bowling figures in India:

10/74 - Anil Kumble v PAK, 1999

10/119 - Ajaz Patel v IND, 2021

9/69 - Jasu Patel v AUS, 1959



This list now has a Patel who did it in just his 11th Test, and another Patel who did it in just his 5th Test.#INDvNZ — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 4, 2021

OUTSTANDING #AjazPatel! It’s a champion effort…these achievements are very rare, just the third bowler to do so in the history of test cricket. #INDvzNZ — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) December 4, 2021

This happen only 3rd time in world cricket history since 1877.

First to *ALL* 10 Wickets away from home

and

Just the 3rd overall in Test Cricket history of 135 years



He is up there and will be considered a legend#CongratulationsAjaz #10wickets #INDvsNZTestSeries https://t.co/8RSR5RrXSm — Bhavesh Alur (@alur_bhavesh) December 4, 2021

This is the first innings of the second Test between India and New Zealand. The first Test, played in Kanpur, ended in a tie.

What a series this is turning out to be.