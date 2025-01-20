It’s official! Javelin sensation and India’s Olympic boy Neeraj Chopra has embarked on a new chapter of his life – this off the field. The 27-year-old athlete tied the knot with Himani Mor in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends.

Announcing on his social media handles, the athlete shared and thanked for blessings, “जीवन के नए अध्याय की शुरुआत अपने परिवार के साथ की। 🙏 Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after. नीरज ♥️ हिमानी.”

Who Is Himani Mor?

Himani Mor is a 25-year old tennis player hailing from Larsauli in Haryana. She is the daughter of Chand Ram and has a brother who is also a tennis player.

Himani Mor’s Education

Himani has studied at Little Angels School, Sonipat and pursued her Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Physical Education from Miranda House, Delhi. Following her passion for sports, Himani completed her degree in Sports Management from Southeastern Louisiana University, and earned a dual MBA in Sports and Fitness Administration/Management and Human Resource Management/Personnel Administration from Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire. She also holds a MSc. degree in Sports and Fitness Management from Isenberg School of Management.

With over fourteen years of experience in sports and two years in sport management and administration, Himani is dedicated to work to make sports an integral part of lives, believing that sports can transcend boundaries.

Himani Mor’s Tennis Career

Himani boasts an impressive career in tennis while purusing her academic goals. The All India Tennis Association (AITA) website states that in 2018, Mor’s highest career national rating was 27 in doubles and 42 in singles. She began performing in AITA competitions in 2018.

Himani has competed for Delhi University at the national level before attending the 2017 World University Games in Taipei. According to her school’s website, she took home a gold medal at the 2016 World Junior Tennis Championship in Malaysia. Amherst College in Massachusetts also lists her as the assistant coach for women’s team for tennis. She is responsible for managing the college’s women tennis team, overseeing training, scheduling, recruiting and budgeting. She was also a volunteer assistant coach at Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire.

The couple has left for honeymoon, according to Neeraj Chopra’s uncle Bhim who told PTI. “The girl is from Sonipat and she is studying in the U.S. They have left the country for honeymoon and I am not aware of the places where they are going. We wanted to keep it like that.” said Bhim in a statement.