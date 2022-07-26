Last year, the video of a catch from Harleen Deol was everywhere on the internet, and rightfully so. It was beautiful, there is only one way to define it. The catch was clean like a trained gymnast's move, and everyone basically lost their minds.

Some people took a little while to get to it, though. Like this person here, who, by the looks of it, has just discovered women's cricket because such accomplishments are common in the sport. The women have been doing it for a while.

This may be the most athletic female sports play I’ve ever seen. I can’t stop watching it pic.twitter.com/WJ38PzLCQF — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 25, 2022

That is concentration. I don't anything about cricket to know if this officially counted but I am assuming it did https://t.co/AcZzypd6M4 — Chris McBride (@ChrisMcBride_12) July 25, 2022

Plus, what is up with the phrasing "most athletic female sports play". How is this less of an achievement or different from that made by male cricketers/athletes?

Anyway, Twitter did its part in making these arguments very emphatically.

The comments under this are literally just filled of angry men not knowing what cricket is LMFAO https://t.co/PHk3fIngy4 — Shag (@Shaghana2) July 25, 2022

The comment section here is hilarious as Americans are trying to mix up the rules of baseball with cricket https://t.co/otkyEHAx0g — ░S░A░T░I░S░H░ (@_Satish1) July 25, 2022

Cannot believe Americans are seeing this!? https://t.co/a6zw6VIGtP — Hayden Stringer (@haydenrstringer) July 25, 2022

that’s amazing regardless of age or gender… holy crap https://t.co/ICs5ouvPFR — Chris P13 (@McPony13) July 25, 2022

@stoolpresidente This was from a year ago.



Great to see #Cricket being shown & the genius fielding that of #TeamIndia women @imharleenDeol is a beast 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/fKE67fQv0C — Robbie "#PR17 forever" (@Rob2K) July 26, 2022

Good lord, if you know the rules of cricket this is one of the greatest plays of all time 🤯 https://t.co/NOR2UXmHIH — Stewart Flaherty (@stewartflaherty) July 26, 2022

This is one of the most athletic sports plays I’ve ever seen, period. https://t.co/9XJ6awvynT — David Albers (@dtalbers) July 26, 2022

Look, we are not saying that we know fully about every sport played everywhere in the world. However, if you are sharing something like this, acknowledgment of this fact might be a good way to go about it because otherwise you just look ignorant.

Anyway, good on Harleen Deol who gave every fan of the sport something so excellent so cherish. "Women's cricket is boring" - nah, does not look like it now, does it?