It was an emotional moment for football club Monterrey's manager Antonio Mohamed, after his team won the second leg of the Liga MX Championship final 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

Competing against Club America, the team claimed victory in a hard-fought match, after which Antonio was found crying in the dugout with rosary beads pressed close to his heart.

Antonio Mohamed crying
Source: en24

He wasn't crying because of the win, he was crying because he had fulfilled a promise.

A promise he had made to his 9-year-old son Farid, who had passed away in a car crash in 2006.

Monterrey was Farid's favourite team and Antonio had promised that he will win them a title. 

Antonio Mohamed with his son farid
Source: Twitter/Photos of Football

So the moment it happened, he couldn't hold back his tears and it was something that no one can watch without getting emotional.

It's called 'the beautiful game' for a reason.