It's no secret that apart from cricket, few sports in India get the required support or attention. And yet, India's performance at the Tokyo Olympics has been commendable, with both men's and women's hockey teams qualifying for the semi-finals, and Sindhu, Chanu, and Borgohain securing medals for India.

But according to journalist and TV anchor Navika Kumar, the credit for these wins goes to the newly appointed Minister of Sports, Anurag Thakur.

In an interview with Thakur, Kumar talked about how there has been a rainfall of medals since he was appointed the Minister of Sports.

Thakur has been the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs for less than a month. These Olympians have trained throughout their lives to reach where they are today. They've fought multiple challenges, including budget cuts, to win medals for the country.

But, if you were to believe Navika Kumar, it was all thanks to Thakur and his luck. Naturally, Twitter was quick to call out Kumar:

China : 56 medals including 26 gold

India : 02 (1 silver, 1 bronze)



iss hisaab se china k sports minister ko chand p plot dilwa dena chahiye. — El Camino ⚽️ (@Siddiiqui_says) August 2, 2021

Calls Lovlina ‘Lovleen’, and somehow that’s not the worst part of this video. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) August 2, 2021

Not many people know Fin ministry main anurag Thakur ke aa jaane Se paison ki baarish Bhi Hui Thi…. — TOO MUCH DEMOCRACY (@L0ST_IN_CINEMA) August 2, 2021

If we are unable to win medal that is fault of Nehru. But if we are winning credit goes to Modi-Shah. — Sumit Kumar (@sumitdravid) August 2, 2021

Navika Kumar is giving credit of Olympic Medals win to Anurag Thakur



Never knew shouting "Goli Maroo slogan" got us those Medals. — Aditi Singh Suryavanshi 🇮🇳 (@Aditi_Sgh) August 2, 2021

Players don't win on just blind luck or sheer coincidences. Each and every medal that our Olympians have brought back home has been earned through blood, sweat, and tears. The players who gave their best shot, who despite losing made India proud, didn't rely on a minister's luck but on their own hard work and passion. The least that we can do is give credit where credit is due - to our players and their coaches.