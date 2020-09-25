Last night's match between Kings XI Punjab and RCB wasn't a dream for the latter. The team amassed less than KL Rahul's individual score and dropped important catches while fielding.
To be specific, Virat Kohli dropped important catches. 2 of them.
Kohli, who is known for his agility, started making news after this as people began trolling him on social media.
And, in what is not a first-time occurrence, actor Anushka Sharma, his wife, also became a part of the meme-fest.
Anushka's reaction after watching #ViratKohli's performance 🤭 pic.twitter.com/8fr4gOGqut— Baba MaChuvera (JCB wale) ↗️ (@indian_armada) September 24, 2020
I don't think Anushka Sharma is gonna let virat Kohli hold the baby after watching this match.— gautam gada (@gautamgada9) September 24, 2020
This dismissal of Virat Kohli reminds me 2015 WC Semifinal dismissal, when he was more concerned about Anushka Sharma watching him playing, and we lost the Semifinal. #RCBvKXIP— PANKAJ (@ViewsOfPankaj) September 24, 2020
Virat Kohli dropped 2 catches tonight— Pritam Singh Bhandari (@pcmwaala) September 24, 2020
Meanwhile Anushka Sharma:-#No_offence #KLRahul #ViratKohli #KXIPvsRCB pic.twitter.com/PmWIPraADI
The reason? Sunil Gavaskar, one of the commentators in IPL 2020, using these words while Virat was batting.
Inhone lockdown mein toh bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hai.
Which translates to:
He (Virat) has only practiced Anushka's deliveries in the lockdown.
Following this, a lot of people criticised Gavaskar for the distasteful remark.
Why take Anushka's name in any news, jokes, conversations, etc when talking about Virat performance?? Have some manners. Leave her alone. A new low for Gavaskar sir.— Megha (@imeghamishra) September 25, 2020
It's shameful what Sunil Gavaskar commnted on Virat and Anushka's personal life. A player always has good days and bad days and yesterday was just a bad one which obviously doesn't give anyone the right to comment on any player's personal life @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma— Samriddhi (@Samridd46288784) September 25, 2020
This is not the way to tell #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma about their Personal Life...🙏🏻Why u r involving his wife in this thing...?U have lost the respect which u have...— Mansi Chaube (@ChaubeMansi) September 25, 2020
Targeting Anushka for virat's performance just shows the mentality of Indian media and people including you Sunil Gavaskar..— Neha Pandit (@neha_pandit23) September 25, 2020
Since you are given that position you should use your comments wisely
Please behave like educated ppl#AnushkaSharma
Later, it was said that Sunil Gavaskar was referring to a viral video of Kohli and Anushka playing cricket on the terrace during lockdown.
Which, according to people, doesn't necessarily makes the comment any better.