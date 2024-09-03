“Poetry in motion” is how the internet describes the incredible skills of India’s Para-archer Sheetal Devi. Having developed a unique technique to shoot the arrows makes her the “first female archer without arms to compete internationally”, according to World Archery, the sport’s global governing body. How does she do it, you ask? Sheetal lifts the bow with her right leg, uses her right shoulder to draw the string, and then, through the strength of her jaw, she releases the arrow. And bammmm…the arrow strikes right in the middle of the target, a perfect 10.

The 17-year-old Indian prodigy from Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, was born with Phocomelia, a rare congenital disorder that causes under-developed limbs.

Sheetal had already made headlines last year as she made history as the first female armless archer to win the Silver medal at the World Archery Para Championship in 2023 when she was just 16. In the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, she won two gold medals and a silver.

The clip of her shooting a perfect 10 with utmost grace against the Chilean Mariana Zúñiga in Paralympics Paris 2024 has taken the internet by storm. People are in awe of her inspiring and elegant maneuver.

Extraordinary courage, commitment & a never-give-up spirit are not linked to medals…#SheetalDevi, you are a beacon of inspiration for the country—and the entire world.



Almost a year ago, as a salute to your indomitable spirit, I had requested you to accept any car from our… pic.twitter.com/LDpaEOolxA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 2, 2024

Sheetal Devi is poetry in motion.

Just 17 years old.

Born without arms.

Right leg to lift bow.

Right shoulder to draw the string.

Strength of jaw to release arrow.

Opened with bullseye.

Missed victory by a single point.

A true hero.

Listen to the crowd. 🥹🔥 pic.twitter.com/dtIJXUm8A1 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 1, 2024

This Perfect 10 shot and then crowd support 🫶



Sensational Sheetal Devi, Inspirational for many!pic.twitter.com/BDbyZWlL7r — The Khel India 2.0 (@BharatAtOlympic) September 1, 2024

People get famous for participating in Olympics, but Sheetal Devi from India made the Paralympics famous.



✊🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DBk5MqfNAP — Narundar (@NarundarM) September 2, 2024

In her match against Turkey’s Oznur Girdi Cure, Sheetal shot 703 points out of a possible 720, leaving behind the previous world record score of 698. Unfortunately, Cure shot 704 points, to take the record by one more point and eliminate Sheetal.

Whatever the result, medal or not, Sheetal’s story is one for the ages, a perfect example of what desire and dedication can help someone do.