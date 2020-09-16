Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar has been a part of domestic U-19 cricket for a long time, and has made his mark as a talented left-arm pacer and a batsman.

For this reason, the 20-year-old has been appointed as a net-bowler by Mumbai Indians, the IPL franchise of his home city.

Arjun Tendulkar most likely to be the net bowler of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2020. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 14, 2020

Which means that Arjun, just like the rest of the squad, has gone to the UAE for the upcoming season of the IPL.

And that has sparked rumours that he may become a part of the Mumbai Indians squad soon.

The reactions on the internet started pouring in after he shared a photo with some of the players from the team as his Instagram story. 'Rest days are the best days' he wrote along with a picture of himself and the players, in a pool.

Now, while some people were merely curious, others started a discussion on nepotism in cricket. You can read the reactions here:

Hi @mipaltan I can see Arjun Tendulkar at 0.59 in the video. I understand that he is part of the MI team as a net bowler, then why he is part of fielding drills!! 🤔😑😤🙄 — Enkats! (@itz_venkyz_life) September 16, 2020

So debut for him in next year IPL or IPL 2022 he’ll be placed under the hammer!? — Arindam (@arindam830) September 14, 2020

Mumbai will purchase him on any coast — Asad Akhlaque (@basadakhlaque) September 14, 2020

He is d net bowler... He has been doing so for England national team... — ItsAMIT (@ImAmitSahani) September 14, 2020

He can bring maximum to Mumbai Indians team .if he doesn't perform obviously he will be out . performance is key in cricket no matter whose son he is .cheif selector son can't survive if they did not perform . definitely partility towards Arjun Tendulkar is true .he can't survive — RadheShyam (@pr___reddy) September 15, 2020

Strong stench of nepotism right from UAE. Haven't seen any net bowler enjoying with International bowlers in pool. Also why other net bowlers are absent @mipaltan ? https://t.co/nabRC0D6wo — Abhijeet Singh (@itsAbDS) September 15, 2020

Arjun Tendulkar joining @mipaltan in UAE as net bowler is another example of nepotism. There are hundreds if not thousands who could be better than him but can’t get chance as not everyone’s dad is @sachin_rt — Prakash (@agniengNiyer) September 15, 2020

In domestic cricket, Arjun has played for Mumbai under-19 and under-16 teams and has decent records . Maybe MI will eventually pick him, but for now, he hasn't been selected to represent the squad.