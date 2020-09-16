Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar has been a part of domestic U-19 cricket for a long time, and has made his mark as a talented left-arm pacer and a batsman. 

For this reason, the 20-year-old has been appointed as a net-bowler by Mumbai Indians, the IPL franchise of his home city.

arjun tendulkar
Source: Crictracker

Which means that Arjun, just like the rest of the squad, has gone to the UAE for the upcoming season of the IPL.

And that has sparked rumours that he may become a part of the Mumbai Indians squad soon. 

The reactions on the internet started pouring in after he shared a photo with some of the players from the team as his Instagram story. 'Rest days are the best days' he wrote along with a picture of himself and the players, in a pool.  

Now, while some people were merely curious, others started a discussion on nepotism in cricket. You can read the reactions here:

In domestic cricket, Arjun has played for Mumbai under-19 and under-16 teams and has decent records . Maybe MI will eventually pick him, but for now, he hasn't been selected to represent the squad.