Neeraj Chopra, the man who has won the hearts of Indians with his historic win, as he became the second-ever Indian to nab an individual gold at the Olympics, has once again been left embarrassed by an interviewer. After Navika Kumar's groundbreaking question about his relationship status, RJ Malishka's dance and Jaadu ki jhappi, this is what the Olympian was asked.

Instead of enquiring about this ace sportsman about his groundbreaking work, the 23-year-old was quizzed by historian Rajeev Sethi, about his sex life in this viral clip.

How do you maintain a balance between your sex life and athletic training? I know this is a weird question.

- Rajeev Sethi

Rajeev also calls him, "sundar ladka". Neeraj, who was left extremely uncomfortable by the question, simply responded with a, "Sorry, sir." And added, "Aapke question se mera maan toh bhar gaya."

If you thought Malishka was Cringe WATCH Rajeev Sethi go a STEP FURTHER 😡 He asked Neeraj Chopra : "How Do you Balance your Sеx Life with your training??" Disgusted Neeraj replied "Aapke question se mera mann bhar gaya" #NeerajChopra #RajeevSethi pic.twitter.com/qwVd7hAot4 — Rosy (@rose_k01) September 3, 2021

This is how enraged Twitter users reacted to the interview:

This @rajeevsethi_ is the tharki who gets to interview a 23 year old Olympic gold winner and the only question he can think of is how his athletics practice affects his sex life. If Neeraj Chopra was a woman, this could invite action under POSH. — दिव्या (@divya_16_) September 4, 2021

72 years old #RajeevSethi -



How do Athletes like you maintain balance between Sex life & training ?#Neerajchopra inside - pic.twitter.com/901acQ8VHF — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) September 4, 2021

why do ppl continue to sexually harass this guy like this! https://t.co/ZUmg2HZsXY — Nirwa Mehta (@nirwamehta) September 4, 2021

All a 72 yr 'art historian' can ask a Gold Medalist about his sex life ?! That's all there to frustrated libbies & wokes lives. Ugh!!



No #RajeevSethi ye behuda sawal nahi .. ye boht boht zyada behuda aur betuka sawal hai.



Sickening. Next 'low' level cringe ..!!

VC: @rose_k01 pic.twitter.com/38VrdKd2U5 — Poonam Adarsh Tiwari (@patopedia) September 4, 2021

.@IndianExpress should tender an apology for this disgusting behaviour. I don't understand what tf is wrong with people. I feel for @Neeraj_chopra1 , won't be surprised if he was wishing he didn't win so he wouldn't have to put up with this bullsh#t . #RajeevSethi — #NoRef (@SwearyTweet) September 4, 2021

From girlfriend, jadu ki jhappi to sex life now. What happened to professionalism? Jeez! #RajeevSethi — Sangita (@SangitaE007) September 4, 2021

If you think Malishka's interview with #NeerajChopra was cringe...today @rajeevsethi_ asked something which made rhe young athlete finally disgusted enough to say ki "aapke question se mera mann bhar gaya"... tharki cretin — Curiosweety (@curiosweetie) September 3, 2021

Just watching this interview has left us so uncomfortable. This is harassment is not acceptable and we need to ask our athletes better questions. Especially when they are training day and night to make their country proud.