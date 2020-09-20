It has been over a year since Captain Cool took to the pitch. 432 days to be exact. And since he announced his retirement from International cricket recently, we have been eagerly awaiting his return to the IPL. Well, Mahi gave us a huge surprise when he stepped onto the pitch yesterday for the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match — he sported a new sharp facial hairstyle. Tony Stark, much?

And this new look has been quite a drastic change from before. During the lockdown, fans caught a glimpse of Dhoni’s salt and pepper bearded look and instantly started a movement asking Mahi to #BreakTheBeard. Finally, their dear Thala heard the request and graced our screens with a new look!

#BreakTheBeard as a trend has been quite synonymous with IPL. In 2017, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya took social media by storm by sporting some sharp styles and since then every year cricketers and other sportspeople have done their own rendition of #BreakTheBeard. It seems like this year Dhoni has decided to take part in it too.

Mahi has always been a trendsetter in the hair department, be it with his flowing locks or his (oft forgotten) mohawk. And this year, he might be hopping onto the #BreakTheBeard trend. We are sure Mahi fans will follow the trend too now.

And it's not like the good people on the internet have missed this new look either. They seem to be loving it.

I Lost myself Looking at Dhoni after Long time On Field 😍🤪

Beard mast h na 🔥❤️ — Mysterious 🦁 (@i_srujana) September 19, 2020

somebody tell MS Dhoni to not look this hot i can't concentrate on the match oof 🥵🔥 — jheel 🌸 || ipl stan account (@notsojheelous) September 19, 2020

New beard goals for boys 😂 kal se saloon pr bhaiya dhoni jesi beard set kr do 🤪 pic.twitter.com/zDuufMUIsT — Soniya (@soniyoo_1808) September 19, 2020

Me after seeing Dhoni back in game and his new look 🥵 #dhoniisback pic.twitter.com/m2gKFq2lkV — Nancy Dhaliwal (@Nancy_Dhaliwal) September 19, 2020

Easy to say, people are smitten. And he's not the only one to have shaved his beard. If you saw the match, then you would've noticed that Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya were also sporting new looks. Hardik’s definitely taken his style game a notch higher with a moustache and soul patch!

With Dhoni, Hardik and Suryakumar already sporting new looks, any guesses who will be the next to #BreakTheBeard?