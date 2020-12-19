The Indian Cricket Team's inability to cope with good fast bowlers in seaming conditions has once again been brought to the forefront. Earlier this morning, Australia dismissed India for 36 in the second innings of the 1st test in Adelaide. The match is not over yet, but Twitter has already found someone to blame- Indian coach Ravi Shastri.

Everyone connected with team India's horrible performance should be fucking accountable. Whole team management including the piece of shit RAVI SHASTRI, fielding coach, Batting coach and everybody else. @BCCI @SGanguly99 looks to be handicapped. — Psy (@PsyfeR88) December 19, 2020

Ravi Shastri -: pic.twitter.com/MoWEZHojLx — Aiden Butler (@aidenbutler007) December 18, 2020

And Ravi Shastri be like - this is the best touring Indian team ever. We have gone from sachin,dravid,vvs to these technically flawed batsman. pic.twitter.com/usUNpHsl75 — abhinay rk (@wayneabhi123) December 19, 2020

Yaar Rahul Dravid ko hi Indian coach bana do please but get rid of Ravi Shastri — Raghav Mittal (@mittalrag) December 19, 2020

1. Remove Ravi Shastri.

2. Bring Rahul Dravid as team India coach.

3. Select the Indian test cricket team on the basis of First class cricket and stop selecting team on IPL basis.#INDvsAUSTest #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #IndiavsAustralia — SUDHANSHU MISHRA (@Sudhanshu_1989) December 19, 2020

Whole Indian cricket team To Ravi Shastri - pic.twitter.com/Jmr5hAb0PD — The funny drug dealer (@funnydrugs) December 19, 2020

No batsman reaching double figures in an innings

SA v Eng Edgbaston 1924

30 all out; Highest 7 by Herbie Taylor (extras 11)

Ind v Aus Adelaide 2020

36 all out; Highest 9 by Mayank Agarwal #INDvsAUSTest This is Ravi Shastri 's Team India which was the best ever in Indian history — Sunny Dular (@SunnyDular1) December 19, 2020

There's bit of Sachin there,there is bit of Viru there,&when he walks,there's bit of Lara there

:- Ravi Shastri about Prithvi Shaw



Team India:-

There is bit of Prithvi Shaw in all of us#INDvAUS#AUSvsIND#AUSvINDtest



Courtesy: @DessieAussie — Shagufta H Sayeed (@ShaifiLifeCoach) December 19, 2020

Ravi Shastri needs to go and some batting line up needs to be change.. — Harshit Desai (@harshitdesai_) December 19, 2020

In football

It is MANDATORY for coaches to obtain a coaching license in order to become a coach of a professional football team.



It's time this rule is applied to Cricket as well.



Can't have unqualified nincompoops like Ravi Shastri become coaches of cricket teams.#AUSvIND — Debaroop (@debaroop_afc) December 19, 2020

When Ravi Shastri is questioned on squad selection, he says I don't have any say in it. Now when India has put up the worst batting performance in their entire history of test cricket, then who's responsible? — Harssh (@harshvish98) December 19, 2020

Exactly what I was telling before this test series : you don’t hv settled opener and keeper , u r in trouble.

Virat a great batsman bt d day he chose Ravi Shastri over Kumble ws a clear indication dat he will never b able to build a team.#INDvsAUS @vikrantgupta73 @rawatrahul9 https://t.co/S1iIGdfwqR — sanjay mishra (@mithilachase) December 19, 2020

Not sure what does Ravi Shastri bring on the table. Isn't it high time for him to be held accountable. Just look at the way Justin Langer leads the Aussie side, Ravi Shastri is just mediocre. #INDvsAUS @bhogleharsha @cricketaakash — Ⓜ️ithun (@mitzone) December 19, 2020

Ravi Shastri on Prithvi shaw just 2 minutes after India Start their innings #Ravishastri #INDvAUS #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/2UNGgkGGHH — Tejas Misal (@imtm_NERDNUT) December 18, 2020

Unless the Indian team somehow turns this game/series around, it would appear that Shastri will remain at the wrong end of the fury of some very passionate fans.