The Indian Cricket Team's inability to cope with good fast bowlers in seaming conditions has once again been brought to the forefront. Earlier this morning,  Australia dismissed India for 36 in the second innings of the 1st test in Adelaide. The match is not over yet, but Twitter has already found someone to blame- Indian coach Ravi Shastri. 

Source: Lokmat

Unless the Indian team somehow turns this game/series around, it would appear that Shastri will remain at the wrong end of the fury of some very passionate fans. 