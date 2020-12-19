The Indian Cricket Team's inability to cope with good fast bowlers in seaming conditions has once again been brought to the forefront. Earlier this morning, Australia dismissed India for 36 in the second innings of the 1st test in Adelaide. The match is not over yet, but Twitter has already found someone to blame- Indian coach Ravi Shastri.
Everyone connected with team India's horrible performance should be fucking accountable. Whole team management including the piece of shit RAVI SHASTRI, fielding coach, Batting coach and everybody else. @BCCI @SGanguly99 looks to be handicapped.— Psy (@PsyfeR88) December 19, 2020
*Prithvi Shaw again Got out without scoring run*
And Ravi Shastri be like - this is the best touring Indian team ever. We have gone from sachin,dravid,vvs to these technically flawed batsman.
Yaar Rahul Dravid ko hi Indian coach bana do please but get rid of Ravi Shastri
1. Remove Ravi Shastri.— SUDHANSHU MISHRA (@Sudhanshu_1989) December 19, 2020
2. Bring Rahul Dravid as team India coach.
3. Select the Indian test cricket team on the basis of First class cricket and stop selecting team on IPL basis.#INDvsAUSTest #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #IndiavsAustralia
Whole Indian cricket team To Ravi Shastri -
No batsman reaching double figures in an innings— Sunny Dular (@SunnyDular1) December 19, 2020
SA v Eng Edgbaston 1924
30 all out; Highest 7 by Herbie Taylor (extras 11)
Ind v Aus Adelaide 2020
36 all out; Highest 9 by Mayank Agarwal #INDvsAUSTest This is Ravi Shastri 's Team India which was the best ever in Indian history
There's bit of Sachin there,there is bit of Viru there,&when he walks,there's bit of Lara there
:- Ravi Shastri about Prithvi Shaw
Team India:-
There is bit of Prithvi Shaw in all of us
:- Ravi Shastri about Prithvi Shaw
Team India:-
There is bit of Prithvi Shaw in all of us#INDvAUS#AUSvsIND#AUSvINDtest
Ravi shastri be like -
In football— Debaroop (@debaroop_afc) December 19, 2020
It is MANDATORY for coaches to obtain a coaching license in order to become a coach of a professional football team.
It's time this rule is applied to Cricket as well.
Can't have unqualified nincompoops like Ravi Shastri become coaches of cricket teams.#AUSvIND
Australia needs 90.
Ravi Shastri : Me too
Ravi Shastri : Me too#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/Tow5O4Ga0J
Ravi Shastri watching players in dressing room today!
When Ravi Shastri is questioned on squad selection, he says I don't have any say in it. Now when India has put up the worst batting performance in their entire history of test cricket, then who's responsible?
Exactly what I was telling before this test series : you don’t hv settled opener and keeper , u r in trouble.— sanjay mishra (@mithilachase) December 19, 2020
Virat a great batsman bt d day he chose Ravi Shastri over Kumble ws a clear indication dat he will never b able to build a team.#INDvsAUS @vikrantgupta73 @rawatrahul9 https://t.co/S1iIGdfwqR
Not sure what does Ravi Shastri bring on the table. Isn't it high time for him to be held accountable. Just look at the way Justin Langer leads the Aussie side, Ravi Shastri is just mediocre.
Ravi Shastri on Prithvi shaw just 2 minutes after India Start their innings
36 all out.— ♬Stanleee♬ (@5tanleee) December 19, 2020
The result of selecting a test team based on IPL performance.
Thank you @SGanguly99 #Jayshah #RaviShastri @imVkohli #INDvAUS
#INDvAUS— AMIT THAPLIYAL (@thaplirocks) December 19, 2020
Indian cricket fan's feeling right now for #RaviShastri
Unless the Indian team somehow turns this game/series around, it would appear that Shastri will remain at the wrong end of the fury of some very passionate fans.