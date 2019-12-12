With three cricket and football World Cups, 2 Summer Olympics, Grand Slams and various other tournaments - the last ten years were a roller coaster ride for all sports lovers.

There were times when the underdogs won and instances when the favourites were left with nothing but tears. Similarly, there were times when records was created and others when they were broken.

So, with the new decade soon approaching, we thought now is the good time to look back at the most memorable moments that various sports offered us this decade. Read on.

1. MS Dhoni hitting the 6 that won India the World Cup after 28 years.

2. People take out their phones in awe as Sachin Tendulkar walks out to bat for the last time.

3. Luka Modric, the boy from war-torn Croatia, beats all odds to lead his country to FIFA World Cup final.

4. Andres Iniesta wins the World Cup for Spain by scoring in the extra time.

5. Novak Djokovic eats grass after beating Roger Federer in the greatest Wimbledon final of all time.

6. 18-year-old Hima Das wins India its first ever gold at a global track event.

7. Steve Smith confesses he was involved in ball tampering.

8. England win their first World Cup after 2 freak draws in the same match.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill from the same match.

9. Brazil players in despair after eventual winners Germany beat them 7-1 at home during FIFA World Cup 2014.

10. Roger Federer wins his 100th singles title.

11. Swapna Burman wins India its first Heptathlon gold with 6 toes in each foot.

12. Dejected Indian cricket team after losing the World Cup by 9 runs.

13. Leicester City wins the Premier League, 2016, in arguably the most fascinating underdog story of this decade.

14. Cristiano Ronaldo scores the goal of the decade against Juventus in Champions League, 2018.

15. Novak Djokovic wins his first french Open title, completes career Grand Slam.

16. Serena Williams makes an appearance in catsuit at French Open 2018. It was later banned for being 'disrespectful'.

17. Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia wins historic second gold at the Paralympics, 2016.

18. Steve Smith gives a touching tribute to Phil Hughes by walking his cap number '408', after scoring a century.

19. Sir Alex Ferguson retires after 27 years at Man United.

20. Roger Federer cries after winning the Swiss Indoors title at a court where he was once a ball boy.

21. PV Sindhu becomes the only Indian badminton player to win an Olympic silver.

22. Pakistan defeats India to win their first Champions Trophy title.

23. Afghanistan almost pulls off a victory against favourites India in the World Cup.

24. Megan Rapinoe's iconic goal celebration in the FIFA World Cup, 2019 - the tournament USA went on to win.

25. Rafael Nadal completes career golden slam by winning US Open 2010.

26. The Indian football team thanking the stadium full of fans, who had turned up for India's match against Kenya.

27. India wins a Test series against Australia on their soil for the first time in history.

Grant Elliott helps Dale Steyn stand up, after hitting his delivery for the winning six in the World Cup semi-final, 2015.

29. Arsene Wenger resigns as Arsenal coach, after 22 years of service.

30. Sumit Nagal becomes the first Indian to steal a set off Roger Federer.

31. Naomi Osaka apologises to the crowd for defeating Serena Williams in the US Open 2018.

32. Dipa Karmakar becomes the first Indian woman gymnast to compete in Olympics, loses out on a medal by 0.15-point margin.

33. Luis Suárez bites Giorgio Chiellini.

34. Chris Gayle scores the first double century in the World Cup history, in 2015.

35. Martin Guptill breaks his record a few days later.

36. Team USA defeating Thailand by 13-0 margin in the FIFA World Cup, 2019.

37. Lionel Messi cries after Argentina lose Copa America final 2016.

38. Sania Mirza enjoys her reign as world number one doubles player for 91st week straight.

39. Roger Federer gives a touching tribute to his opponent Rafael Nadal after winning the US Open, 2017.

40. Lionel Messi wins the Ballon d’Or for the record 6th time.

41. Mary Kom wins the World Boxing Championships for the record 6th time.

42. Rafael Nadal saves a kid from getting crushed in the crowd at the US Open.

43. The 2010 Wimbledon match between John Isner-Nicolas Mahut ends with the scores of 6–4, 3–6, 6–7(7–9), 7–6(7–3), 70–68.

44. Sachin Tendulkar raises his bat after scoring the first double century in ODI history.

45. Misabh ul Haq does push ups after scoring a ton in his first game at the Lord's. He dedicated it to the men of the Pakistan army.

46. David Beckham breaks down after his last football game in May, 2013.

47. Dutee Chand becomes the first Indian sprinter to win gold at the Universiade.

48. Slovakia defeat title defenders Italy 3-2 in a World Cup 2010 shocker.

49. Yuvraj Singh breaks down after India win the World Cup, 2011. He was awarded with the Man of the Series title.

50. Paul Scholes swaps shirts with Andrés Iniesta after Champion League final, 2011.

51. Robin Van Persie becomes the 'flying Dutchman' against Spain.

52. The Indian team gives a guard of honour to Jacques Kallis as he comes out to play his last Test in December, 2013.

53. Carlos Brathwaite celebrates after winning the T20 World Cup with 4 sixes in the last over.

54. Andy Murray wins Wimbledon, 2013 to become the first British male since in 77 years to win the tournament.

55. Serena Williams wins Australian Open for her 23rd Grand Slam title, while being 2-months pregnant.

56. 15-year-old Cori Gauff becomes the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon, defeats Venus Williams in her first match.

57. Real Madrid and Barcelona pay tribute to the players of Brazilian club Chapecoense, who sadly died in a plane crash on 28th November, 2016.

58. Ajax players celebrate 2015 Mother's Day by walking out to the pitch with their moms.

59. Wayne Rooney scores the greatest Manchester derby goal in 2011.

60. Gareth Bale’s stunner in Champions League final, 2018.

61. MS Dhoni pulls off a seemingly impossible last-ball stumping to knock out Bangladesh from the World T20, 2016.

62. Indian women's Rugby team wins its first ever International XVs.

63. Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring the last-minute goal to win the Premier League title for Manchester City, in 2012.

64. Sakshi Malik becomes the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal by clinching a bronze in 2016.

65. Sunil Chhetri surpasses Lionel Messi to become the second highest active international goalscorer in the world.

66. Sushil Kumar wins his second Olympic medal.

67. Saina Nehwal becomes the first woman badminton player from India to become world number 1.

68. Virat Kohli becomes the fastest cricketer to reach 11,000 runs in One Day Internationals.

69. The Indian cricket team gives Sachin Tendulkar a victory lap on their shoulders, after the World Cup win in 2011.

70. Crying MS Dhoni walks back to the pavillion after getting dismissed in his last World Cup match for India.

Sports made us happy and sports made us cry. What a decade full of memories.