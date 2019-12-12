With three cricket and football World Cups, 2 Summer Olympics, Grand Slams and various other tournaments - the last ten years were a roller coaster ride for all sports lovers. 

There were times when the underdogs won and instances when the favourites were left with nothing but tears. Similarly, there were times when records was created and others when they were broken.

So, with the new decade soon approaching, we thought now is the good time to look back at the most memorable moments that various sports offered us this decade. Read on.

1. MS Dhoni hitting the 6 that won India the World Cup after 28 years.

MS Dhoni hitting the final 6 in 2011 world cup
2. People take out their phones in awe as Sachin Tendulkar walks out to bat for the last time.

Sachin Walks out to bat for the last time
3. Luka Modric, the boy from war-torn Croatia, beats all odds to lead his country to FIFA World Cup final.

Luka Modric takes croatia to World Cup final
4. Andres Iniesta wins the World Cup for Spain by scoring in the extra time.

Andres Iniesta wins the World Cup for Spain
5. Novak Djokovic eats grass after beating Roger Federer in the greatest Wimbledon final of all time.

Novak Djokovic eats grass after beating Roger Federer
6. 18-year-old Hima Das wins India its first ever gold at a global track event.

Hima Das wins India its first ever gold at a global track event
7. Steve Smith confesses he was involved in ball tampering.

Steve Smith crying as he confesses to cheating
8. England win their first World Cup after 2 freak draws in the same match.

England win their first World Cup
New Zealand's Martin Guptill from the same match.

Martin Guptill after New Zealand lose world cup final
9. Brazil players in despair after eventual winners Germany beat them 7-1 at home during FIFA World Cup 2014.

Brazil lose to Germany 7-1
10. Roger Federer wins his 100th singles title.

Roger Federer wins his 100th singles title
11. Swapna Burman wins India its first Heptathlon gold with 6 toes in each foot.

Swapna Burman wins India its first Heptathlon gold
12. Dejected Indian cricket team after losing the World Cup by 9 runs.

Indian cricket team after loses the World Cup by 9 runs
13. Leicester City wins the Premier League, 2016, in arguably the most fascinating underdog story of this decade.

Leicester City wins the Premier League against all odds
14. Cristiano Ronaldo scores the goal of the decade against Juventus in Champions League, 2018.

Ronaldo scores the goal of the decade
15. Novak Djokovic wins his first french Open title, completes career Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic wins his first french Open title
16. Serena Williams makes an appearance in catsuit at French Open 2018. It was later banned for being 'disrespectful'.

Serena Williams makes an appearance in catsuit at French Open
17. Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia wins historic second gold at the Paralympics, 2016.

Devendra Jhajharia wins historic second gold
18. Steve Smith gives a touching tribute to Phil Hughes by walking his cap number '408', after scoring a century.

Steve Smith gives a touching tribute to Phil Hughes
19. Sir Alex Ferguson retires after 27 years at Man United.

Sir Alex Ferguson retires
20. Roger Federer cries after winning the Swiss Indoors title at a court where he was once a ball boy.

Roger Federer cries after winning the Swiss Indoors title
21. PV Sindhu becomes the only Indian badminton player to win an Olympic silver.

PV Sindhu becomes the only Indian badminton player to win an Olympic silver
22. Pakistan defeats India to win their first Champions Trophy title.

Pakistan defeats India to win their first Champions Trophy title
23. Afghanistan almost pulls off a victory against favourites India in the World Cup.

Afghanistan almost pulls off a victory against India in the WC
24. Megan Rapinoe's iconic goal celebration in the FIFA World Cup, 2019 - the tournament USA went on to win.

Megan Rapinoe's iconic goal celebration
25. Rafael Nadal completes career golden slam by winning US Open 2010.

Rafael Nadal completes career golden slam
26. The Indian football team thanking the stadium full of fans, who had turned up for India's match against Kenya.

Indian football team thanking the stadium full of fans
27. India wins a Test series against Australia on their soil for the first time in history.

India wins a Test series against Australia
Grant Elliott helps Dale Steyn stand up, after hitting his delivery for the winning six in the World Cup semi-final, 2015.

Grant Elliot helps Dale Steyn stand up
29. Arsene Wenger resigns as Arsenal coach, after 22 years of service.

Arsene Wenger resigns as Arsenal coach
30. Sumit Nagal becomes the first Indian to steal a set off Roger Federer.

Sumit Nagal becomes the first Indian to steal a set off Roger Federer
31. Naomi Osaka apologises to the crowd for defeating Serena Williams in the US Open 2018.

Naomi Osaka apologises to the crowd
32. Dipa Karmakar becomes the first Indian woman gymnast to compete in Olympics, loses out on a medal by 0.15-point margin.

Dipa Karmakar becomes the first Indian woman gymnast to compete in Olympics
33. Luis Suárez bites Giorgio Chiellini.

Luis Suárez bites Giorgio Chiellini
34. Chris Gayle scores the first double century in the World Cup history, in 2015.

Chris Gayle scores the first double century in the World Cup history
35. Martin Guptill breaks his record a few days later.

Martin Guptill world cup double ton
36. Team USA defeating Thailand by 13-0 margin in the FIFA World Cup, 2019.

Team USA defeats Thailand by 13-0 margin
37. Lionel Messi cries after Argentina lose Copa America final 2016.

Lionel Messi cries after Argentina lose Copa America final
38. Sania Mirza enjoys her reign as world number one doubles player for 91st week straight.

Sania Mirza enjoys as world number one doubles player
39. Roger Federer gives a touching tribute to his opponent Rafael Nadal after winning the US Open, 2017.

Roger Federer gives a touching tribute to his opponent Rafael Nadal
40. Lionel Messi wins the Ballon d’Or for the record 6th time.

Lionel Messi wins the Ballon d'Or for the record 6th time
41. Mary Kom wins the World Boxing Championships for the record 6th time.

Mary Kom wins the World Boxing Championships for the record 6th time
42. Rafael Nadal saves a kid from getting crushed in the crowd at the US Open.

Rafael Nadal saves a kid from getting crushed in the crowd at the US Open
43. The 2010 Wimbledon match between John Isner-Nicolas Mahut ends with the scores of 6–4, 3–6, 6–7(7–9), 7–6(7–3), 70–68.

2010 Wimbledon match between Isner–Mahut
44. Sachin Tendulkar raises his bat after scoring the first double century in ODI history.

Sachin Tendulkar raises his bat after scoring the first double century
45. Misabh ul Haq does push ups after scoring a ton in his first game at the Lord's. He dedicated it to the men of the Pakistan army.

Misabh ul Haq does push ups after scoring a ton in his first game at the Lord's
46. David Beckham breaks down after his last football game in May, 2013.

David Beckham breaks down after his last football game
47. Dutee Chand becomes the first Indian sprinter to win gold at the Universiade.

Dutee Chand becomes the first Indian sprinter to win gold at the Universiade
48. Slovakia defeat title defenders Italy 3-2 in a World Cup 2010 shocker. 

Slovakia defeat title defenders Italy 3-2 in World Cup
49. Yuvraj Singh breaks down after India win the World Cup, 2011. He was awarded with the Man of the Series title.

Yuvraj Singh breaks down after India win the World Cup
50. Paul Scholes swaps shirts with Andrés Iniesta after Champion League final, 2011.

Paul Scholes swaps shirts with Andrés Iniesta
51. Robin Van Persie becomes the 'flying Dutchman' against Spain.

Robin Van Persie becomes the flying Dutchman
52. The Indian team gives a guard of honour to Jacques Kallis as he comes out to play his last Test in December, 2013.

Indian team gives a guard of honour to Jacques Kallis
53. Carlos Brathwaite celebrates after winning the T20 World Cup with 4 sixes in the last over.

Carlos Brathwaite celebrates after winning the T20 World Cup
54. Andy Murray wins Wimbledon, 2013 to become the first British male since in 77 years to win the tournament.

Andy Murray wins Wimbledon 2013
55. Serena Williams wins Australian Open for her 23rd Grand Slam title, while being 2-months pregnant.

Serena Williams wins her 23rd Grand Slam title
56. 15-year-old Cori Gauff becomes the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon, defeats Venus Williams in her first match.

15-year-old Cori Gauff becomes the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon
57. Real Madrid and Barcelona pay tribute to the players of Brazilian club Chapecoense, who sadly died in a plane crash on 28th November, 2016.

Real Madrid and Barcelona pay tribute to the players of Brazilian club Chapecoense
58. Ajax players celebrate 2015 Mother's Day by walking out to the pitch with their moms.

Ajax players celebrate 2015 Mothers Day
59. Wayne Rooney scores the greatest Manchester derby goal in 2011.

Wayne Rooney scores the greatest Manchester derby goal in 2011
60. Gareth Bale’s stunner in Champions League final, 2018.

Gareth Bale's stunner in Champions League final
61. MS Dhoni pulls off a seemingly impossible last-ball stumping to knock out Bangladesh from the World T20, 2016.

MS Dhoni pulls off a seemingly impossible last-ball stumping to knock out Bangladesh
62. Indian women's Rugby team wins its first ever International XVs.

Indian women's Rugby team wins its first ever International XVs
63. Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring the last-minute goal to win the Premier League title for Manchester City, in 2012.

Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring the last-minute goal
64. Sakshi Malik becomes the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal by clinching a bronze in 2016.

Sakshi Malik becomes the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal
65. Sunil Chhetri surpasses Lionel Messi to become the second highest active international goalscorer in the world.

Sunil Chhetri becomes the second highest active international goalscorer
66. Sushil Kumar wins his second Olympic medal.

Sushil Kumar wins his second Olympic medal
67. Saina Nehwal becomes the first woman badminton player from India to become world number 1.

Saina Nehwal becomes the first woman badminton player from India to become world number 1
68. Virat Kohli becomes the fastest cricketer to reach 11,000 runs in One Day Internationals.

Virat Kohli becomes the fastest cricketer to reach 11,000 ODI runs
69. The Indian cricket team gives Sachin Tendulkar a victory lap on their shoulders, after the World Cup win in 2011.

Indian cricket team gives Sachin Tendulkar a victory lap on their shoulders
70. Crying MS Dhoni walks back to the pavillion after getting dismissed in his last World Cup match for India.

Crying MS Dhoni walks back to the pavillion
Sports made us happy and sports made us cry. What a decade full of memories.