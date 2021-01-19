The Indian cricket team has defeated Australia by 3 wickets in the last Test match at Brisbane and won the series 2-1. In doing so, they have also retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy. This has come against impossible odds. And one of the men who made it happen is Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin might not have played the 4th Test but his unbeaten partnership with Hanuma Vihari, despite both batsmen being seriously injured helped India bat 131 overs and draw the 3rd Test. And now that India have won the series, the usually quiet Ashwin is letting it all out on Twitter.

Well, you can't blame the man. Nobody gave India a chance before they came to Australia. Former English captain Michael Vaughn even predicted a 4-0 whitewash.

Told ya ... India are going to get hammered in the Test Series ... #AUSvIND #4-0 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 19, 2020

Then, during the 3rd Test, a visibly frustrated Australian captain, Tim Paine went bantering with the ace spinner, often throwing personal volleys on his way.

Not to mention, he along with some other Indian players were also subjected to racial abuse by the fans in Sydney.

Now that the series is done and dusted, Ashwin is having a few words of his own. First, he thanked the expert for their 'love and support'.

LHS ( not = ) RHS !



Yours happily

India tour of OZ 2020/21



Humbled by all the love and support we have received over the last 4 weeks!🙏 pic.twitter.com/nmjC3znglx — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 19, 2021

And then he apologised to the Gabba crowd for not being able to play there. Although, the tweet seems like it points towards Tim Paine a little more.

Good evening from Gabba!! I am sorry I couldn’t play here but thanks for hosting us and playing some hard cricket during these tough times. We will remember this series forever! @tdpaine36 @CricketAus — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 19, 2021

Fairplay to him. After the way this Indian team has performed, and in the face of overwhelming odds, Ashwin deserves to tweet anything he likes.