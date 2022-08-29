If last night's nail-biting Ind VS Pak T20 Asia Cup match was a movie, then we loved it for its plot.

The plot:

Jawline so defined I can sharpen pencils with.

Naseem Shah, a 19-year-old pacer for Pakistan, made his debut against arch-opponent Team India in T20 Asia Cup and proved that he's here to stay.

There's no secret that the world witnessed an unanticipated hero who definitely raised the bar very high with his debut.

Twitter is bowled over by this young player Naseem Shah who bowled exceptionally well with tremendous energy.

if from dushman desh why cute pic.twitter.com/rDELB8v6Ir — ro || midnighTS (@mywordsworthh) August 28, 2022

goodnight to nasim shah and nasim shah ONLY. — momo ⁷ 3.0 ★ VERONICA DAY (@thvsjnn) August 28, 2022

Who is this Nasim Shah guy ?? He's so prettayyy 😍😍😍

My cousin just called me deshdrohiii 😩😭but baby he is so sundar — Ray🌙| writing updates ✍️ (@Raykooks7) August 28, 2022

Man, this moment will live forever in my heart rent-free.

India won the match but nasim shah wins our hearts

❤ pic.twitter.com/NG7GazcTy4 — Mosvii 7 (@Mosvii7) August 29, 2022

Whether you are Indian or Pakistani 🇮🇳🇵🇰 you have to accept the fact that Naseem Shah is the fighter.

You won the hearts of every cricket lover pic.twitter.com/DVLKGXEJaZ — Vipin Jaiswal (@VipinJa35249617) August 28, 2022

Naseem Shah limping, but still continuing to bowl. Great spirit by Naseem, he's bowled well on debut! pic.twitter.com/WA7IUB2pET — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 28, 2022

Though I am an Indian, I loved seeing #nasimshah bowling today. Hope he grows more to the likes of @shoaib100mph and @wasimakramlive #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup — Bhavya Agrawal (@bxa_writes) August 28, 2022

I mean...

No cap he the match so much better by simply being a part of it.

Pakistan has history of producing genuine pace bowlers. Nasim Shah is a gem. Love from India. You beauty. Well played youngster. #nasimshah — ꧁NAMAN࿐꧂ (@cybervegen) August 28, 2022

A heart and a half for Shah.

Honestly, I'm still under his spell. 'Cos he played (with my heart) well.

Nasim Shah putting in his blood, sweat and tears for Pakistan! #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Km2J3ku4EO — Tariq Masroof (@MasroofTariq) August 28, 2022

India's smashing victory was sealed by Hardik Pandya and Naseem Shah made his dream debut. What was not to like in yesterday's match?