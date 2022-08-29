If last night's nail-biting Ind VS Pak T20 Asia Cup match was a movie, then we loved it for its plot.

The plot:

Naseem Shah
Jawline so defined I can sharpen pencils with. 

Naseem Shah, a 19-year-old pacer for Pakistan, made his debut against arch-opponent Team India in T20 Asia Cup and proved that he's here to stay.

Naseem Shah

There's no secret that the world witnessed an unanticipated hero who definitely raised the bar very high with his debut.  

Twitter is bowled over by this young player Naseem Shah who bowled exceptionally well with tremendous energy.  

Man, this moment will live forever in my heart rent-free. 

I mean... 

No cap he the match so much better by simply being a part of it. 

A heart and a half for Shah. 

Honestly, I'm still under his spell. 'Cos he played (with my heart) well. 

India's smashing victory was sealed by Hardik Pandya and Naseem Shah made his dream debut. What was not to like in yesterday's match? 