When mental health is still a subject people in our society shy away from discussing, Virat Kohli opened up about his challenges with mental health as he faced a run of poor form in a candid interview.

King Kohli has presented his vulnerable side in his interview where he talks about how at a point faking to be strong is worse than admitting to be weak.

The Virat Kohli interview today at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/iTt6pCJl5c — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 27, 2022

Fans are rooting for their king and are still by his side no matter what.

The Virat Kohli interview today at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/iTt6pCJl5c — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 27, 2022

You never know what he went through in between. I really pray he comes back to form ❣️

Come on Kohli , we back you 🔥 https://t.co/EmmIVXjBmN — 🍒 (@45merchandised_) August 27, 2022

All the Best King 👑👑❤️❤️



You're a legend and noone can deny that✌️✌️❤️❤️🧿🧿 https://t.co/hDY5Wn6lA8 — AMITESH TRIPATHI (@yoursAmitesh2) August 27, 2022

He will come back stronger 💫✨

We belive in you legend🙌@imvkohli https://t.co/JZXj06GRV0 — piyush agarwal (@piyush1640) August 27, 2022

Hopefully a strong comeback in Asia Cup 🙌 https://t.co/ZQlOtOSJmu — विपिन चन्द्र (@vipin106) August 27, 2022

Dk if he'll come back to his best , but he's a king for this https://t.co/aShdLD1INy — Karthik Sankyanas (@karthiksanky) August 27, 2022

This shows that Sometimes Taking a break is Good

Now I feel like we Might See The Old Virat#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvPAK #Virat #Kohli https://t.co/iVnYyuRcBd — King A (@Ashishr77737281) August 27, 2022

Looking forward to this interview. So much to learn from the King himself. https://t.co/ZCqF63J0j1 — Abhishek (@tumhara_abhi_) August 27, 2022

king 👑 show them what you are made of . With you always . https://t.co/V4IPXLNcot — Mithu✨ (@dreamonmithu) August 27, 2022

When cricketers are always under the scrutiny of their fans, bearing the immense pressure on their shoulders, Virat Kohli talking about his mental health only makes him a human being.

You can watch Virat Kohli's interview at 5pm today. This one cannot be missed.