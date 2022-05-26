The centrally positioned Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium, which was built for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, is a multi-discipline facility that draws national and state athletes, and footballers. Athletes and coaches have been grumbling in recent months about being pushed to finish training earlier than normal, by 7 p.m.

The reason, as per the report, is that Sanjeev Khirwar, Delhi's Principal Secretary (Revenue), walks his dog at the facility around half an hour later.

A coach commented,

We used to train till 8-8.30 pm under lights earlier. But now, we are asked to leave the ground by 7 pm so that the officer can walk his dog on the ground. Our training and practice routine has been disrupted.

People on social media have expressed their outrage, calling this a gross misuse of power.

Nonetheless, Rajdeep Sadesai recently updated by tweeting that the government has taken actions based on The Indian Express report.

Breaking now: Delhi govt acts on @IndianExpress report: orders stadium to remain open till 10 pm for athletes. Unclear what happens to the officer. Well done @AndrewAmsan for truth to power story ! 👍 https://t.co/QpYp8JJpeE — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) May 26, 2022

Although no action has been taken against the officer, the fact that the athletes' training time has been extended demonstrates the power of journalism.