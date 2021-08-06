India seems to be faring well at the Tokyo Olympics. Recently, wrestler Bajrang Punia qualified for the semi-finals after winning the quarterfinal round against Morteza Ghiasi in the category of men's freestyle 65kg. 

Soon after, an old video of Bajrang Punia's coach, celebrating his win at the 2018 World Championship started trending on Twitter. 

Because while some scream out of happiness and some go straight for a hug, that's not the style of Punia's coach, Shako Bentinidis. He went for a slam dunk and wrestled with the player. It was his way to congratulate him. 

The video has now gone viral and is garnering a lot of attention. This is what Twitter had to say. 

Well, that's one hell of a coach. 