India seems to be faring well at the Tokyo Olympics. Recently, wrestler Bajrang Punia qualified for the semi-finals after winning the quarterfinal round against Morteza Ghiasi in the category of men's freestyle 65kg.



Bajrang Punia. You legend.



What a win! 👏👏👏#Tokyo2020 — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 6, 2021

Soon after, an old video of Bajrang Punia's coach, celebrating his win at the 2018 World Championship started trending on Twitter.

Because while some scream out of happiness and some go straight for a hug, that's not the style of Punia's coach, Shako Bentinidis. He went for a slam dunk and wrestled with the player. It was his way to congratulate him.

Bajrang Punia and his coach 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/CAtaWn7Q7a — Girish (@ViratkohliFabb2) August 6, 2021

The video has now gone viral and is garnering a lot of attention. This is what Twitter had to say.

What do you think is tougher for Iranian wrestler? Facing Bajarang Punia or his coach? — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 6, 2021

This is the real happiness of "Indians" after winning and Guru is always guru . "बजरंग पूनिया" #Olympicsindia #BajrangPunia pic.twitter.com/fL3O41GNxy — Abhimanyu Aanand (@AbhimanyuAanand) August 6, 2021

That's some kinda coach celebration all pumped go for gold 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

Wrestling is in our blood , the spirit of India#BajrangPunia #Wrestling #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/YQYPMP2It1 — Aetiology (@DrAetiology) August 6, 2021

Well, that's one hell of a coach.