Bangladesh, the Bengali neighbours we have no reason to hate but do. I mean, that one time they beat us in a World Cup back in 2007 is not something we should hold on to. Instead, we should patiently wait for the Bangladesh Cricket Team to do things that are both extraordinarily mind-numbing, and viral-worthy at the same time.

Case in point, this video from the Test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh, that is being called the worst DRS review of all time.

What the F was that? Yeah, come, join the rest of us in making fun of it.

Nahe Ye Mazak ho rha hai 🤦😐😂😂😂 https://t.co/eVqax82ucH — Osama Khan (@Osama1848) January 4, 2022

Are you kidding me? 😂 https://t.co/7ysZK2nCGb — Aadi Shah (@AadiSpeaks) January 4, 2022

Third Umpire should have asked for Hot Spot https://t.co/UueBSJpPHz — Hisham ⭐⭐ (@heydudeimhisham) January 4, 2022

I mean, i’ve seen some dreadful cricketing decisions in my time but how on earth did they decide to review this 😂😂😂 https://t.co/MDUkOqZbrn — Ben Forbes (@Forbesie10) January 4, 2022

Bangladesh shouldn’t be allowed to play Cricket!



The players purposely do shit like this! Have no behavioural conduct whatsoever! And above all, no respect for the game! https://t.co/utKVGk6nGC — Parin Desai (@ogPardes) January 4, 2022

That was out !! p o o r umpiring 😂😂 https://t.co/CmVjMFHhQx — rakesh (@rakeshvix5) January 4, 2022

Before play- "Nothing silly today lads!"



Also, a few moments later. https://t.co/ddiPS2vOy0 — Kanthan Thakkar (@kanthan_25) January 4, 2022

Not even Gully Cricketers would go for reviewing this 😭😭😭 https://t.co/UjnhMFfQuB — RaghuPrajju Stan Account (@tharealkosmos) January 4, 2022

Review for Bat Before Wicket? 🤔 https://t.co/IOnk8TZ20L — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 4, 2022

Even the commentators couldn't keep calm https://t.co/6T6GauLT3a — Anubhav shahi 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Anubhavshahi48) January 4, 2022

Look, in hindsight, the boot was pretty close to the bat and the Bangladesh fielders and captain might have thought that there might have been a little brush up somewhere. That said, it looks dumb AF though.