Bangladesh, the Bengali neighbours we have no reason to hate but do. I mean, that one time they beat us in a World Cup back in 2007 is not something we should hold on to. Instead, we should patiently wait for the Bangladesh Cricket Team to do things that are both extraordinarily mind-numbing, and viral-worthy at the same time. 

Case in point, this video from the Test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh, that is being called the worst DRS review of all time. 

What the F was that? Yeah, come, join the rest of us in making fun of it.

Look, in hindsight, the boot was pretty close to the bat and the Bangladesh fielders and captain might have thought that there might have been a little brush up somewhere. That said, it looks dumb AF though. 