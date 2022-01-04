Bangladesh, the Bengali neighbours we have no reason to hate but do. I mean, that one time they beat us in a World Cup back in 2007 is not something we should hold on to. Instead, we should patiently wait for the Bangladesh Cricket Team to do things that are both extraordinarily mind-numbing, and viral-worthy at the same time.
Case in point, this video from the Test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh, that is being called the worst DRS review of all time.
Ever seen a “bat before wicket” review? OK! “Can we go to snicko when ready please"! 🤯#NZvBAN #BANvNZ #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/AjZZZDSccH— Karamdeep (@oyeekd) January 4, 2022
What the F was that? Yeah, come, join the rest of us in making fun of it.
Nahe Ye Mazak ho rha hai 🤦😐😂😂😂 https://t.co/eVqax82ucH— Osama Khan (@Osama1848) January 4, 2022
Are you kidding me? 😂 https://t.co/7ysZK2nCGb— Aadi Shah (@AadiSpeaks) January 4, 2022
Third Umpire should have asked for Hot Spot https://t.co/UueBSJpPHz— Hisham ⭐⭐ (@heydudeimhisham) January 4, 2022
I mean, i’ve seen some dreadful cricketing decisions in my time but how on earth did they decide to review this 😂😂😂 https://t.co/MDUkOqZbrn— Ben Forbes (@Forbesie10) January 4, 2022
Bangladesh shouldn’t be allowed to play Cricket!— Parin Desai (@ogPardes) January 4, 2022
The players purposely do shit like this! Have no behavioural conduct whatsoever! And above all, no respect for the game! https://t.co/utKVGk6nGC
That was out !! p o o r umpiring 😂😂 https://t.co/CmVjMFHhQx— rakesh (@rakeshvix5) January 4, 2022
Not even Gully Cricketers would go for reviewing this 😭😭😭 https://t.co/UjnhMFfQuB— RaghuPrajju Stan Account (@tharealkosmos) January 4, 2022
Review for Bat Before Wicket? 🤔 https://t.co/IOnk8TZ20L— DK (@DineshKarthik) January 4, 2022
If 2020 was a review 🤦🏼♂️🤣#NZvBAN https://t.co/cI2j4vai1o— Dan Barber (@DBarberTherapy) January 4, 2022
Even the commentators couldn't keep calm https://t.co/6T6GauLT3a— Anubhav shahi 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Anubhavshahi48) January 4, 2022
Look, in hindsight, the boot was pretty close to the bat and the Bangladesh fielders and captain might have thought that there might have been a little brush up somewhere. That said, it looks dumb AF though.