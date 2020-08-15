For those who slept early last night, hello, good morning, the world has changed a bit.

In one of the most shocking, horrifying, appalling and well, humiliating results for Barcelona, the team lost 8-2 to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

The only two goals for them came from Luiz Suarez and David Alaba. As for the opponents:

That's a long list ending with Coutinho, the midfielder Barca loaned out (ouch ouch).

Anyway, this was way too much for anyone to take and the internet reacted in the only way it knows how to. Here are some of the best reactions we found.

Messi ain't eating breakfast in the morning coz he already 8-2 much#BarcaBayern pic.twitter.com/vhJ6ARolnl — Georgie (@georgi_wainaina) August 15, 2020

#BarcaBayern as the 8th wonders of the World. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) August 14, 2020

Barca fans trying to defend messi as the goat on my TL 😂 #BarcaBayern pic.twitter.com/Z77WvMODpK — David Blessing (@DavidEzeBless10) August 14, 2020

The scoreboard no fit carry the scorers 😅#BarcaBayern pic.twitter.com/ZMvTDljgYA — That kanuri boy🇳🇬 (@am_saniabdul) August 14, 2020

This will be the first Football Match in UCL History whose Highlights will be available only on PornHub.#BarcaBayern #BarcaVsBayern pic.twitter.com/iTfrV8UTcF — Rajat Gaur (@rajatmadridista) August 14, 2020

I feel sorry for De Jong. Kid came to Barça with the dream of playing with Messi, little did he know it was a nightmare playing with the rest. — De Ara Torres (@dearatorres) August 14, 2020

Me calling my friends who are FC BARCELONA fans at 3a.m. today.



2-8 fcbvsbayern 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fxrCHNhnJ1 — kayemtimes (@kayemtimes1) August 15, 2020

Barcelona Selling Thiago and Loaning Coutinho to Bayern summarised in one picture. 🌚 pic.twitter.com/2RIMrT5bLF — मनिष:) (@itsmanishy) August 15, 2020

Scenes in the Barcelona camp this morning pic.twitter.com/uTAK96C1xD — superior IK (@superiorkivan) August 15, 2020

Barcelona fans when people ask them if they're okay pic.twitter.com/WoiP6iii39 — Nabeel Vawda (@navawda) August 15, 2020

Barcelona if Coutinho returns to them next season pic.twitter.com/Iu6o5IGlIS — ЦАР (@KurichRuslan) August 15, 2020

No Messi or Ronaldo teams in the @ChampionsLeague semi-finals for the 1st time since 2005. — Rob Daly (@robtdaly) August 14, 2020

Hard luck for Barcelona, but you guys can stop with the '8-2 much' jokes, I swear more than a million people have made it already.