India will be playing Scotland at the World T20, 2021, today and will hope to register a big win to keep the hopes of the semi-final alive.

But what the match means to both sides, goes beyond just the permutations and combinations related to this tournament.

It is also about the gains cricket brings to the two countries, financially. An interesting insight states that the money BCCI apparently earns from 14 overs of ONE IPL match, is equal to Cricket Scotland's revenue for a YEAR.

To put #INDvSCO into further context, it turns out that based on their broadcast deal, the BCCI earns approximately the same amount of money in 14 overs of every IPL match, USD 2.6 million, that Cricket Scotland does over a whole year as their annual revenue #T20WorldCup — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 5, 2021

We are aware of the differences in the economies of India and Scotland, but still, this is a huge deal and people are reacting to it.

