India will be playing Scotland at the World T20, 2021, today and will hope to register a big win to keep the hopes of the semi-final alive. 

But what the match means to both sides, goes beyond just the permutations and combinations related to this tournament. 

It is also about the gains cricket brings to the two countries, financially. An interesting insight states that the money BCCI apparently earns from 14 overs of ONE IPL match, is equal to Cricket Scotland's revenue for a YEAR.

We are aware of the differences in the economies of India and Scotland, but still, this is a huge deal and people are reacting to it.

Wow.