Pay gap exists at workplace where there is a difference of remuneration for both men and women professionals working for the same job. Women are often paid lesser than their male counterparts despite being employed in the equal work and thus pay inequality is born.
However, cricket has now realised this gender discrimination and taken a step towards pay parity. In a landmark move, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced pay equity policy for its women cricketers.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah (@JayShah) shared the news on Twitter saying that the organisation is implementing same match fee for all cricketers irrespective of their gender from now onwards. Calling it as “BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination”, Shah added that the fee for both men and women cricketers will be ₹15 lakhs, ₹6 lakhs, and ₹3 lakhs for Tests, ODI, and T20I tournaments respectively.
And of course, the decision is a hit among netizens on Twitter. Let’s check out their reactions:
Celebrities such as Ashoke Pandit, Amayra Dastur, Armaan Malik, Aftab Shivdasani, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Faye DSouza among others also reacted to the news.
According to latest data by the International Labour Organisation, women are paid 20 per cent lesser than men on average around the world, United Nations’ official website reports.
While BCCI’s decision of tackling pay inequality in cricket is definitely applaudable, we hope that such policies are implemented across other sectors of employment too.