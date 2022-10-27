Pay gap exists at workplace where there is a difference of remuneration for both men and women professionals working for the same job. Women are often paid lesser than their male counterparts despite being employed in the equal work and thus pay inequality is born.

However, cricket has now realised this gender discrimination and taken a step towards pay parity. In a landmark move, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced pay equity policy for its women cricketers.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah (@JayShah) shared the news on Twitter saying that the organisation is implementing same match fee for all cricketers irrespective of their gender from now onwards. Calling it as “BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination”, Shah added that the fee for both men and women cricketers will be ₹15 lakhs, ₹6 lakhs, and ₹3 lakhs for Tests, ODI, and T20I tournaments respectively.

Check out his tweets:

The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022

And of course, the decision is a hit among netizens on Twitter. Let’s check out their reactions:

Celebrities such as Ashoke Pandit, Amayra Dastur, Armaan Malik, Aftab Shivdasani, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Faye DSouza among others also reacted to the news.

Heartiest congratulations for this great initiative . #SabkaSaathSabkavikaas . https://t.co/8r9nfLNTSs — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 27, 2022

And this is what is called bringing in Change! A huge win not just for women but also for our beautiful nation! Jai Hind 🙏🏼 🇮🇳 https://t.co/EoUV7xi8hf — Amyra Dastur (@AmyraDastur93) October 27, 2022

That’s incredible news sir. Now hoping for the inclusion of women on the BCCI committee as well. A move that would be welcomed. 🙏🏼😊 🇮🇳

@BCCI @BCCIWomen #genderequality https://t.co/SuXYurl8st — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) October 27, 2022

A great step from the @BCCI towards uplifting women's cricket in India and setting an example for the world to follow 🙌🏻 https://t.co/NrVEj3gfkb — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 27, 2022

This is absolutely excellent! https://t.co/gifuV2k8Xs — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) October 27, 2022

And Finally this is happening ❤️ 👏 huge step in the right direction https://t.co/fy4asYAjqE — Amit Thorat (@scientifitt_) October 27, 2022

Immense gratitude and appreciate your support towards gender equality. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/wPEnV2qCAQ — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 27, 2022

@BCCI

A historic step towards equal pay https://t.co/MiMTqiPXAC — Dev Shukla (@Godspeed_Dev) October 27, 2022

Indian Cricket moving towards gender equality👏👏🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/F7rQTmkii8 — Just_u_n_me (@Thoughts_by_me9) October 27, 2022

Very very very welcoming move👏👏 https://t.co/AloeH7onR5 — Shruti Sharma (@imsshruti77) October 27, 2022

This is a good decision as we are stepping into a new generation of Cricket!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🏏🏏#GenderEquality https://t.co/reFjFcooAm — MOVIES 🎥🎬🍿 (@TalkMovies_) October 27, 2022

Well done @BCCI 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. A much needed step. Kudos to that.

And

Congratulations to the @BCCIWomen 🎉 https://t.co/5Tw2kGac6h — Neel (@Hey_its_me_Neel) October 27, 2022

This is a huge boost for women’s cricket in India. Hope now more women are inspired to take cricket as profession. @M_Raj03 @BCCI https://t.co/XEgt5pfivU — Madhu KR (@madhukr) October 27, 2022

As the proverb says, "Better late than never!"

Good decision! https://t.co/gNExETghpl — Manikarnika – मणिकर्णिका (@Manikar12929972) October 27, 2022

A welcome step by @BCCI towards tackling pay discrimination by being #PayParity in Cricket 🏏 👏🏼



Heartiest Congratulations to @BCCIWomen cricketers . This will encourage more Women/Girls to pick cricket 🏏 as career in sports. https://t.co/LD7EarQJMd — Ruchi Angrish (She/Her/Hers) (@RuchiAngrish) October 27, 2022

This is *so good*. Progress 👏 https://t.co/YYn26c9UZU — Kate McNamara (@kaydo) October 27, 2022

According to latest data by the International Labour Organisation, women are paid 20 per cent lesser than men on average around the world, United Nations’ official website reports.

While BCCI’s decision of tackling pay inequality in cricket is definitely applaudable, we hope that such policies are implemented across other sectors of employment too.