Who isn't a fan of MS Dhoni in India (or anywhere in the world)? Whose life has he not touched? Who has he not given joy with his game?

These questions come to my mind, seeing the amount of love pouring in for Mahi post his retirement from all forms of international cricket.

His fans are heartbroken, and that includes his teammates, friends and basically everyone who has seen him play in the last decade. Here, I have compiled some of the best tributes made for Dhoni by people and faces we are all familiar with.

The greatest risk-taker our game has seen hangs the gloves through a lowkey IGTV post of a homemade slideshow of his highest & lowest days (including an image of his poster being burned) with Sahir's stoic, wise words on mortality as the BGM.



Jaate jaate bhi dil le gaya Kaptaan! pic.twitter.com/CucpeAueVB — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) August 16, 2020

but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you 👏🇮🇳 @msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

The only thing that is predictable about him, is his unpredictability.

You can try and guess what he will do post retirement, but statistically you’ve got a better chance of winning the lottery🤓 #Dhoni — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) August 16, 2020

“Invest in the process, detach from the result”, a living embodiment of that heightened state of being. Or as @BishanBedi sir says “junoon aur sukoon” 🙌 #Dhoni — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) August 15, 2020

So sorry to hear that #msdhoni retired half an hour ago. A true giant of the game, India's finest wicketkeeper-batsman & a transformative captain, he left a stamp on Indian cricket that defined an era. March on, Dhoniji. There will be other peaks to climb. https://t.co/Y4r8FBCO92 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 15, 2020

Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

To have a player like him,Mission Impossible. Na Koi Hai,Na Koi Tha, Na Koi Hoga MS ke jaisa. Players will come & go but there won’t be a calmer man like him. Dhoni with his connect with people having aspirations was like a family member to many cricket lovers. Om Finishaya Namah pic.twitter.com/glemkBUwWT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020

Nooooo !!!

You’ve always known the best ..

Thanks for the entertainment 🙏🏽🤗 #Dhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/0Jwqb4hgaT — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 15, 2020

Well Played! @msdhoni

You took India’s name to the pinnacle of world cricket with your performance and leadership. Every Indian is proud of you.



My best wishes on your next innings. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 15, 2020

Congrats @msdhoni on a brilliant international career. I loved and enjoyed every contest we had as players and now I still have to find ways to stop you winning games against the @DelhiCapitals. Look forward to saying it in person in a few weeks time. pic.twitter.com/R34XMtha0h — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) August 16, 2020

Dear @msdhoni Thank you for demonstrating how self-belief can help achieve in sports and life. Rising from a small town to being the hero of the nation, your calculated risks and calm demeanour will be missed by Team India. Glad that your love story with Chennai continues. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 16, 2020

Legends do not retire..❣️

It is the beginning of new innings. @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/wMIsUAdGta — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 16, 2020

The man who immortalised jersey no.7, whose sharp mind and a cool head earned him the tag of #CaptionCool , the man who fulfilled billion indian dreams by two World Cup trophies and who bid adieu in his inimitable style. Congratulations #MSDhoni on an outstanding career #Thala pic.twitter.com/3mpjVX268l — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 16, 2020

The contribution of legendary cricketer, MS Dhoni to Indian cricket has been phenomenal. The Captain Cool of Indian cricket who always brings joy to millions of fans will be sorely missed in the international arena. Best wishes for all his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/Ltkd1QHEF6 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 16, 2020

You taught us that all our dreams can come true if v have the courage to pursue them. It was an honour to be a part of ur cricketing journey. I have learnt so much from u, ur wisdom, guidance has always helped me not only in cricket but for life as well. Happy retirement @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/wjaWla3DKY — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) August 16, 2020

Words fitting for the farewell of a legend.