Who isn't a fan of MS Dhoni in India (or anywhere in the world)? Whose life has he not touched? Who has he not given joy with his game?
These questions come to my mind, seeing the amount of love pouring in for Mahi post his retirement from all forms of international cricket.
His fans are heartbroken, and that includes his teammates, friends and basically everyone who has seen him play in the last decade. Here, I have compiled some of the best tributes made for Dhoni by people and faces we are all familiar with.
The greatest risk-taker our game has seen hangs the gloves through a lowkey IGTV post of a homemade slideshow of his highest & lowest days (including an image of his poster being burned) with Sahir's stoic, wise words on mortality as the BGM.— वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) August 16, 2020
Jaate jaate bhi dil le gaya Kaptaan! pic.twitter.com/CucpeAueVB
A little tribute. In his style.....#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/SNFQVtc2kK— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 15, 2020
View this post on Instagram
“It is an end of an era. What a player he has been for the country and world cricket . His leadership qualities has been something which will be hard to match specially in the shorter format of the game and his batting in one day cricket at his early stages made the world stand up and notice his flair and sheer natural brilliance .Every good thing comes to an end and this has been an absolute brilliant one ...he has set the standards for the wicketkeepers to come and make a mark for the country ... he will finish with no regrets on the field ...An outstanding career ..I wish him the best in life .” Sourav Ganguly, President, BCCI
but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you 👏🇮🇳 @msdhoni— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020
View this post on Instagram
This little gem of a photo is one of my prized possessions. It was taken around the year 2007/08 at ND Studio in Karjat. I was about 22 years old, working as an assistant director. I took up this particular job only because the ad film featured the one & only MS Dhoni. I was overworked and underpaid, but I didn’t care- I just wanted to be in His presence. I was even injured at the time, but I worked through the pain in the hope that as a reward for my sincere efforts, I would be granted a chance to briefly meet MSD and maybe get a photo with him. When I finally met him, I was completely awestruck. He was so humble, so down-to-earth, full of grace and exuded an unmistakable aura of kindness. My love, respect and reverence for him grew even stronger. After I did my first movie, Sapna (who was our common hairstylist at the time) called me one day and said ‘hey I know you’re a massive MSD fan, he’s shooting at Mehboob studio, come & meet him if you’d like’. Man-oh-man! I just dropped everything and rushed to the studio to meet him! He was jovial and warm and praised my performance in BBB. We hung out, I had my cap and jersey signed by him, like a true fanboy. That day, I felt like I was walking on the clouds! Since then, every time that I have the good fortune of meeting him, I am left energised and enthused, as if a big brother has blessed me with energy and motivation to go out and be the best that I can be. 🙏🏽 MSD is one of the greatest sportsmen to have ever lived. I’m lucky to have witnessed his playing career in my lifetime. A paragon of excellence. An icon of the sport. My hero forever. 🌟 Thank you Mahi Bhai for bringing glory to our great nation and filling a billion hearts with pride. 🇮🇳 #MSD the #GOAT 🐐
The only thing that is predictable about him, is his unpredictability.— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) August 16, 2020
You can try and guess what he will do post retirement, but statistically you’ve got a better chance of winning the lottery🤓 #Dhoni
“Invest in the process, detach from the result”, a living embodiment of that heightened state of being. Or as @BishanBedi sir says “junoon aur sukoon” 🙌 #Dhoni— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) August 15, 2020
So sorry to hear that #msdhoni retired half an hour ago. A true giant of the game, India's finest wicketkeeper-batsman & a transformative captain, he left a stamp on Indian cricket that defined an era. March on, Dhoniji. There will be other peaks to climb. https://t.co/Y4r8FBCO92— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 15, 2020
To have a player like him,Mission Impossible. Na Koi Hai,Na Koi Tha, Na Koi Hoga MS ke jaisa. Players will come & go but there won’t be a calmer man like him. Dhoni with his connect with people having aspirations was like a family member to many cricket lovers. Om Finishaya Namah pic.twitter.com/glemkBUwWT— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020
Nooooo !!!— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 15, 2020
You’ve always known the best ..
Thanks for the entertainment 🙏🏽🤗 #Dhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/0Jwqb4hgaT
Congrats @msdhoni on a brilliant international career. I loved and enjoyed every contest we had as players and now I still have to find ways to stop you winning games against the @DelhiCapitals. Look forward to saying it in person in a few weeks time. pic.twitter.com/R34XMtha0h— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) August 16, 2020
Dear @msdhoni Thank you for demonstrating how self-belief can help achieve in sports and life. Rising from a small town to being the hero of the nation, your calculated risks and calm demeanour will be missed by Team India. Glad that your love story with Chennai continues.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 16, 2020
Legends do not retire..❣️— sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 16, 2020
It is the beginning of new innings. @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/wMIsUAdGta
The man who immortalised jersey no.7, whose sharp mind and a cool head earned him the tag of #CaptionCool , the man who fulfilled billion indian dreams by two World Cup trophies and who bid adieu in his inimitable style. Congratulations #MSDhoni on an outstanding career #Thala pic.twitter.com/3mpjVX268l— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 16, 2020
The contribution of legendary cricketer, MS Dhoni to Indian cricket has been phenomenal. The Captain Cool of Indian cricket who always brings joy to millions of fans will be sorely missed in the international arena. Best wishes for all his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/Ltkd1QHEF6— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 16, 2020
You taught us that all our dreams can come true if v have the courage to pursue them. It was an honour to be a part of ur cricketing journey. I have learnt so much from u, ur wisdom, guidance has always helped me not only in cricket but for life as well. Happy retirement @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/wjaWla3DKY— Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) August 16, 2020