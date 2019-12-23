There are things only sports can do - good matches are a thriller movie, a tearful drama and a happy novel - all rolled into one. Now, if we are to talk about last decade for Indian sports, one can only say that it was full of ups and downs. And while some moments were heartbreaking, some literally left us speechless.

Here we look at some of them.

1. The crowd joining the Indian football team for a vikings clap, after the historic match against Kenya.

2. MS Dhoni hitting the final 6 that won India the World Cup after 28 years.

3. Some 40,000 Indian cricket fans singing the national anthem at Adelaide Oval, before 2015 World Cup opener.

4. A stadium full of fans in Chennai, cheering for MS Dhoni as he steps out for a practice match.

When the 'Lion' walks out to bat in his den 🦁🦁#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/WKRKGpKgaB — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2019

5. A packed stadium hailing the Indian football team during the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh.

Who said no one cares about football in India? Look at this and enjoy the goosebumps! Kudos to everyone, each and bloody everyone! @BluePilgrims @EBRPFC #MeccaCholoBondhu #INDBAN #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/ffY3w85Od6 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) October 15, 2019

6. Indian women's relay team creates history by winning the CWG gold at 4×400 event.

7. PV Sindhu fighting tears while singing the national anthem after winning the BWF World Championships, 2019.

8. Sachin Tendulkar's entire post-match speech.

9. Indian flag being raised after Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary's respective victories at the shooting event of ISSF Rio World Cup.

Waking up to a goose bump moment. Congrats ⁦@abhishek_70007⁩ & #SaurabhChaudhary. Gold & bronze respectively at ISSF Rio World Cup in 10m AP. Amazing work by ⁦@OfficialNRAI⁩ and immense effort by ⁦@Media_SAI⁩ #TOPS. Proud to support both ⁦@OGQ_India⁩ pic.twitter.com/MogTGmwg3g — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 30, 2019

10. Hima Das winning India's first ever gold at a global track event.

As we move on to the next decade, we hope to witness many such moments. There is nothing like sports, really!