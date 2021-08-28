34-year-old para table tennis player from Gujarat, Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel, has entered the final of the women's singles event at the Tokyo Paralympics, assuring the country of a medal today. 

The achievement is very big and so, it's natural that the country is behind Bhavina, cheering her on as she attempts to win her first gold at the highest level of competition. 

Gold or silver, Bhavina has assured India of its first medal in table tennis, and for that, we are endlessly proud of her. 