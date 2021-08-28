34-year-old para table tennis player from Gujarat, Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel, has entered the final of the women's singles event at the Tokyo Paralympics, assuring the country of a medal today.

It's a big achievement. Everyone says defeating China is tough. Today, I've proved nothing is impossible. I urge all Indians to give their blessings to me for final match tomorrow, so I'll be able to perform better: Paddler Bhavina Patel on her semi-final win in Tokyo Paralympics pic.twitter.com/WM503ogNV1 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

The achievement is very big and so, it's natural that the country is behind Bhavina, cheering her on as she attempts to win her first gold at the highest level of competition.

Congratulations, Bhavina Patel, on becoming the first-ever Indian to win a table-tennis medal at the Tokyo Paralympics! pic.twitter.com/UVQHAHSnZK — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 28, 2021

And Bhavina Patel storms into gold medal match after beating Chinese contender in #Paralympics table tennis women’s singles class 4. #GoForGold! 👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/L9TjKAaqXV — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 28, 2021

I am very happy today. Bhavina Patel is definitely going to win a gold medal. For the last 20 years, she is playing Table Tennis: Hasmukhbhai Patel, Bhavina's father pic.twitter.com/mSDDtO3K3E — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

Yesss!! Bhavina Patel first beat the Serbian Rio 2016 gold medallist in QF and now beats the beats Rio 2016 silver medallist Zhang in SF of China in 5 tough games to enter the gold medal match in the women's singles class 4 category. #ParaTableTennis #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/ihKhw3qWmQ — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 28, 2021

Bhavina Patel assures first medal for India in Tokyo Paralympics. Also becomes the first Indian TT player to secure a medal at Paralympics. Defeated World No. 2, Gold & Silver medalist to reach semi. All that in her first Paralympics! Semifinal in morning! Let’s cheer for her. pic.twitter.com/1nhhU7NPD8 — DESERT ROSE (@Maverickmusafir) August 27, 2021

The drop of tears in #BhavinaPatel 's eyes will work as ink to write the obstacles Bhavina patel had to overcome to become CHAMPION BHAVINA PATEL 🏅🇮🇳💪🌟❣️❤️ pic.twitter.com/oIw0cjpbXc — Subham 🏑 (@subhsays) August 27, 2021

See Live #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics

A historic moment as our Table Tennis star Bhavina Patel takes on China's Zhang Miao shortly for a place in the women's singles Class 4 final. A medal is assured #Cheer4India#BhavinaPatel https://t.co/MRV6iCEqA1 pic.twitter.com/X5NKaNrWUT — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 28, 2021

C'mon India - Bhavina Patel assures India a medal in 🏓 in the Tokyo Paralympic Games after a stunning win against the World No. 2, Borislava Rankovic! 👊🏻#Paralympics #Cheer4India #india #LetsGo — Ravi Kumar Dahiya (@ravidahiya60) August 27, 2021

If I don't see #BhavinaPatel trending, I'll be disappointed. She has to be there, talk of the town.



Make it happen. 🙏 https://t.co/J4lkh8OK9o — 𝕬𝖓𝖐𝖎𝖙 🏳️‍🌈 (@outof22yards) August 28, 2021

Gold or silver, Bhavina has assured India of its first medal in table tennis, and for that, we are endlessly proud of her.