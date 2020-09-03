For years now, gender wage gap has been prevalent in almost all industries over the world, including sports.

In a welcome step to address the issue, the football federation of Brazil, announced that it will now pay the same amount to men and women representing the national team.

Rogerio Caboclo, the president of the Brazil Football Federation, said:

The CBF has equalled the prize money and allowances between men’s and women’s football, which means the women players will earn the same as the men.

With this decision, Brazil has joined the league of a few nations including Australia, New Zealand and Norway, that pay their female footballers equally.

Earlier in March 2019, the US women's soccer team and the current world champions, sued their federation alleging wage discrimination. A judge dismissed their case in May this year, but the team appealed the decision.

While netizens from around the world are applauding the Brazil Football Federation's decision, they are also asking their sports authorities to take a cue.

This is an incredible moment! We applaud the Brazilian Football Federation for remunerating both their male and female national team players equally – and getting their #equalpay that’s due. 🙌https://t.co/qpL5yokzxA — The Remarkable Woman (@beremarkable_au) September 3, 2020

Well done Brazil, one day this will be normal, until then well done Brazil https://t.co/mZHozEk2Id — Sara Orchard (@Sara_Orchard) September 3, 2020

Disappointing that equal pay is considered news in 2020 and not the norm but a step in the right direction. @Lionesses @clareaky74@RuthsarahWallhttps://t.co/m8rf2PQi30 — 🌈 Rachael Smith (@_rachael_smith) September 3, 2020

Great to see another step forward in gender equality with Brazil announcing equal pay for its female footballers.



So many more steps to go (globally)

...let's go a little bit fasterhttps://t.co/2aqZvknKhw — Alicia Greated (@AliciaGreated) September 3, 2020

That's progressive!

SA could learn something herehttps://t.co/nyJeiZgB9B — Joshua Mahlombe (@MahlombeIII) September 3, 2020

This is important!



The Brazil men's football team is the most successful & now the federation is making a mark as well.



Australia, Norway and New Zealand are the other countries to have equal pay.

Looking at you, USA. 🤨 https://t.co/LQ4OdtIAjB — ZENIA D'CUNHA (@ZENIADCUNHA) September 3, 2020

Australia, Norway, New Zealand, now Brazil with equal pay.



Waiting on you US Soccer... https://t.co/SbFPOBC6WZ — Kelsey Trainor (@ktrain_11) September 3, 2020

As per reports, the new wage structure will be applied to the national teams of Brazil participating in the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, as well as the next men’s and women’s World Cup tournaments.

This is indeed great news in a world where gender pay gap is huge.