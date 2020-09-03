For years now, gender wage gap has been prevalent in almost all industries over the world, including sports.
In a welcome step to address the issue, the football federation of Brazil, announced that it will now pay the same amount to men and women representing the national team.
Rogerio Caboclo, the president of the Brazil Football Federation, said:
The CBF has equalled the prize money and allowances between men’s and women’s football, which means the women players will earn the same as the men.
With this decision, Brazil has joined the league of a few nations including Australia, New Zealand and Norway, that pay their female footballers equally.
Earlier in March 2019, the US women's soccer team and the current world champions, sued their federation alleging wage discrimination. A judge dismissed their case in May this year, but the team appealed the decision.
While netizens from around the world are applauding the Brazil Football Federation's decision, they are also asking their sports authorities to take a cue.
This is an incredible moment! We applaud the Brazilian Football Federation for remunerating both their male and female national team players equally – and getting their #equalpay that’s due. 🙌https://t.co/qpL5yokzxA— The Remarkable Woman (@beremarkable_au) September 3, 2020
Great to see another step forward in gender equality with Brazil announcing equal pay for its female footballers.— Alicia Greated (@AliciaGreated) September 3, 2020
So many more steps to go (globally)
...let's go a little bit fasterhttps://t.co/2aqZvknKhw
That's progressive!— Joshua Mahlombe (@MahlombeIII) September 3, 2020
SA could learn something herehttps://t.co/nyJeiZgB9B
This is important!— ZENIA D'CUNHA (@ZENIADCUNHA) September 3, 2020
The Brazil men's football team is the most successful & now the federation is making a mark as well.
Australia, Norway and New Zealand are the other countries to have equal pay.
Looking at you, USA. 🤨 https://t.co/LQ4OdtIAjB
As per reports, the new wage structure will be applied to the national teams of Brazil participating in the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, as well as the next men’s and women’s World Cup tournaments.
This is indeed great news in a world where gender pay gap is huge.