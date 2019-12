From proposals.

To pure adulation.

A lot gets captured by the cameras during a cricket match.

But what happened during the T20 Mumbai League, recently, is something we have seen for the first time.

A young kid was holding a placard that said, "My daddy is behind the camera".

Understandably, the cameras captured her and after a little search, her father was found waving from behind one of the cameras on ground.

What a sweet moment!